Video: Former Utah AD Chris Hill honored

Ryan Kostecka

For 31 years, Chris Hill was the man behind the all of Utah's athletic programs. As athletic director, Hill was instrumental in multiple monumental moments for the Utes. Now he will forever live on as a banner bearing his name will hang among other Ute greats at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

He was the main man who spearheaded Utah's move into the Pac-12, while hiring all-time greats in Rick Majerus and Larry Krystkowiak (Basketball) and Urban Meyer and Kyle Whittingham (Football). 

“What I miss most is the interaction with the employees and the students,” Hill said. “In our business, you have the games on the weekend, then you come in Monday and you talk about it. I miss that, the excitement and the energy.

When asked what was his favorite moment, Hill was unable to single out one that stoood out above the rest.

“There’s so many moments," Hill said. "There’s the athletics part of it, the big games. The Fiesta Bowl, the Sugar Bowl, the Final Four. All those things, and then the stories that happened behind the scenes. I just really worked with a lot of great people.”

WBB Video: Hear what Pac-12 Network Insiders say about the Utes

It was quite the weekend Utah as it swept the Washington schools while Brynna Maxwell was named freshman of the week — and the Pac-12 Network noticed

Ryan Kostecka

SB Video: Highlights of Kajikawa Classic

It was a successful opening weekend for the Utes as they went 5-0 at the Kajikawa Classic in Arizona

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah puts in the offseason training

After a disappointing end to the season. Utah got right back to work on the gridiron to make sure last season's mistakes don't happen again.

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Maxwell named Pac-12 freshman of the week

For the first time in her career, Utah's Brynna Maxwell was named Pac-12 freshman of the week after a dominating weekend in Washington

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Branden Carlson highlights

Branden Carlson was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week following a 15-points, 10-rebound, 8-block game against Stanford last Thursday

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Utah WBB's Maxwell celebrates her homecoming in a big way

Freshman Brynna Maxwell — the Utes' leading scorer — returned to Seattle and led Utah to a 74-65 win over Washington after scoring a game-high 16 points

Ryan Kostecka

Carlson named Pac-12 freshman of the week

After a weekend sweep of the Bay Area schools, Carlson earns a Pac-12 accolade after the big week

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Maxwell leads Utah to victory over Washington State

Highest output on offense in three weeks leads the Utes to a weekend sweep over the Washington schools

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Utah MBB highlights vs. Cal

Led by Timmy Allen's game-high 21 points, Utah earns the weekend sweep with a 60-45 victory over Cal

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Utah gets defensive in win over Cal

After beating Stanford on Thursday, the Utes took down Cal 60-45 on Saturday night to earn the weekend sweep

Ryan Kostecka