Video: Former Utah AD Chris Hill honored

For 31 years, Chris Hill was the man behind the all of Utah's athletic programs. As athletic director, Hill was instrumental in multiple monumental moments for the Utes. Now he will forever live on as a banner bearing his name will hang among other Ute greats at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

He was the main man who spearheaded Utah's move into the Pac-12, while hiring all-time greats in Rick Majerus and Larry Krystkowiak (Basketball) and Urban Meyer and Kyle Whittingham (Football).

“What I miss most is the interaction with the employees and the students,” Hill said. “In our business, you have the games on the weekend, then you come in Monday and you talk about it. I miss that, the excitement and the energy.

When asked what was his favorite moment, Hill was unable to single out one that stoood out above the rest.

“There’s so many moments," Hill said. "There’s the athletics part of it, the big games. The Fiesta Bowl, the Sugar Bowl, the Final Four. All those things, and then the stories that happened behind the scenes. I just really worked with a lot of great people.”