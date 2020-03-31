AllUtes
Video: NCAA grants extra year of eligibility

Ryan Kostecka

It's been a long time coming but it appears that the NCAA finally got something correct.

With COVID-19 causing so many issues throughout the world, including college athletics, the NCAA was forced with a big decision to make.

Because COVID-19 cut short the spring athletic season — with only half the season being complete — the NCAA had to decide if it would give an extra-year of eligibility to all spring-sport athletes, or leave it as is.

It was announced on Monday, March 30 that the NCAA has officially granted an extra year of eligibility to all spring-sport athletes.

Part 1 Video: Utah AD Mark Harlan speaks on KUTV

Utah athletic director Mark Harlan sits down with KUTV's David James to discuss what the loss of the NCAA Tournament means, among other topics

Ryan Kostecka

Video: University of Utah will overcome

In this trying time in all of our lives, the University of Utah released a video on its official twitter account about how we will all overcome this unprecedented time

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Coming soon is the Ken Garff Performance Zone

Construction has officially began on the new Ken Garff Performance Zone, which will be placed at the south end of Rice-Eccles Stadium

Ryan Kostecka

Robert "Bob" Garff passes away due to COVID-19 pandemic

Generous Utah donator Robert Garff passed away on Sunday, March 29 due to complications of the COVID-19 pandemic

Ryan Kostecka

WBB Video: Utah brings the laughter with bloopers

Everyone could use a good laugh right now. ... And the Utah women's basketball team has us all covered

Ryan Kostecka

Gym Video: Red Rocks share a special message

In a trying time for our country right now, the Utah gymnastics team shared an inspiring video to help us navigate our way through

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Former Utah RB Zack Moss runs the 40

After a dismal showing at the NFL combine in the 40-yard dash, in which he ran with a sore hamstring, Zack Moss redeemed himself with a private showing

Ryan Kostecka

Gym Video: Tom Farden earns Pac-12 honor

In his first season as sole head coach of the Red Rocks, Utah gymnastics' Tom Farden led the Utes to a regular season Pac-12 Championship

Ryan Kostecka

Gymnastics: Five Utes named All-Americans

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic cutting short Utah's season, five members of the Red Rocks were names regular season All-Americans

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Utah's Larry Krystkowiak with a message to the public

Utah Utes head basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak issues a message to the public amidst COVID-19 pandemic, thanking all of the health professionals

Ryan Kostecka