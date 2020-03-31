Video: NCAA grants extra year of eligibility

It's been a long time coming but it appears that the NCAA finally got something correct.

With COVID-19 causing so many issues throughout the world, including college athletics, the NCAA was forced with a big decision to make.

Because COVID-19 cut short the spring athletic season — with only half the season being complete — the NCAA had to decide if it would give an extra-year of eligibility to all spring-sport athletes, or leave it as is.

It was announced on Monday, March 30 that the NCAA has officially granted an extra year of eligibility to all spring-sport athletes.