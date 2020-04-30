AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Video: NCAA moving towards athlete compensation

Ryan Kostecka

It appears the NCAA is finally doing the right thing with the best interests of the student athletes in mind.

The NCAA Board of Governors is moving toward allowing student athlete compensation to allow them to be paid for sponsorships and endorsement deals based on their NIL (name, image, likeness) as early as the 2021-22 academic year.

The Board of Governors announced their support after a working group proposed the changes at a meeting on Tuesday, which was announced and made public on Wednesday. The recommendations, if chosen, would allow student athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) from deals with third parties and businesses. The new rules would go into effect to begin the 2021-22 academic season if the NCAA passes legislation in January 2021.

“Throughout our efforts to enhance support for college athletes, the NCAA has relied upon considerable feedback from and the engagement of our members, including numerous student-athletes, from all three divisions,” Ohio State president Michael V. Drake said. “Allowing promotions and third-party endorsements is uncharted territory.”

While this isn't the final step, it's a huge first step in the right direction that will directly benefit the student athletes in what has been an ongoing battle the past decade or so. It recently picked up steam over the past year or so, and was almost forced to be discussed once the NBA adopted a route for high schooler's to bypass college altogether and head straight to the G-League by signing semi-lucrative one-year contracts.

Part of the recommendations by the Board of Governors, athletes will be allowed to sell autographs and memorabilia and be paid for personal appearances at public or private events — but they are not allowed to wear school-branded apparel when appearing. If they chose this route, financial terms of each agreement/contract must be disclosed to their respective athletic departments and any relationships with parties involved. If the terms are not shared, it could potentially affect eligibility.

The recommendations also allow athletes to hire agents for the sole purpose of finding them marketing deals — but cannot in anyway seek information from professional sports opportunities. Athletes are also banned from endorsing products that are banned substances by the NCAA.

There are many wrinkles still to be worked out, most notably the acceptance of money from boosters as long as it doesn't affect a recruit's decision on where to attend college. But there it s still plenty of time to work out those finite details and get them approved come January. 

While there is still a long way to go in this process, this is the first and arguably most important step in the process. 

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Livestream: Five Utes could go on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

With Utah being shutout of the opening round of the NFL draft, the Utes are poised for a massive second day as 5, if not 6, Utes could hear their names called

Ryan Kostecka

by

SI Draft Tracker

MBB Video: Jon M. Huntsman Center cutting capacity

According to the University of Utah, beginning next season the Jon M. Huntsman Center will be cutting just over 40% of its capacity for men's and women's basketball games

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Former Utah center Andrew Bogut deciding on future

After a 14-year NBA career, which included an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors, former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Bogut is mulling retirement following the COVID-19 pandemic

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: 7 Utes taken in NFL draft, could become best class ever

Following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL draft, seven Utes were taken, falling just short of their all-time record. But, could this class be the best ever with future starters and potential Pro-Bowlers among them?

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's John Penisini drafted No. 197 overall to the Detroit Lions

After watching six of his teammates get drafted ahead of him, Utah defensive lineman John Penisini finally heard his name called in the sixth round by the Detroit Lions

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Bradlee Anae drafted No. 179 overall to the Dallas Cowboys

In what was one of the more shocking drops in the NFL draft, Utah's career sack leader Bradlee Anae fell all the way to the fifth round where the Dallas Cowboys happily picked him up

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Leki Fotu drafted No. 114 overall to the Arizona Cardinals

After growing up playing rugby, the next step in Leki Fotu's journey in the football world has him heading to the desert after the Arizona Cardinals drafted Fotu No. 114 overall in the fourth round

Ryan Kostecka

NFL Draft Livestream: Follow for picks and analysis of the first round

The time has come for some normalcy to return to all of our lives as the NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. MST with the first round. 32 former college football players will hear their names called tonight, with Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson hoping to be one of them

Ryan Kostecka

by

SI Draft Tracker

FB Video: Utah's Julian Blackmon goes No. 85 overall to the Indianapolis Colts

There's been a lot of change in Julian Blackmon's life, and that doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon. After changing positions last season, the former Utah safety is now changing towns

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Terrell Burgess goes No. 104 overall to the Los Angeles Rams

In what amounts to a steal for the Los Angeles Rams, they took Utah safety Terrell Burgess with the No. 104 overall pick in the third round. The versatile safety could see the field early for the Rams

Ryan Kostecka