Video: SI's Tom Verducci breaks down MLB in Arizona

Reports broke on Monday that Major League Baseball was working on a plan to begin play in May.

While details are scarce, it appears that the idea is to have all 30 teams play at multiple complexes in front of no fans in Arizona for the time being. The teams and their respective personnel would be housed in facilities or hotels and have very limited contact with people from the outside world.

With the reports circulating online, Major League Baseball released a statement on Tuesday morning saying that while multiple scenarios are being discussed, nothing has yet to be decided on.



With nothing being official as of now, Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci explains how this scenario is simply "wishful thinking."