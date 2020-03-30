AllUtes
Video: University of Utah will overcome

Ryan Kostecka

The end is nowhere in sight.

When COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, first began to make an impact in the country in early March, it took a massive health scare from a Utah Jazz player to make the first dent in the United States' athletic world.

Once the NBA suspended the remainder of its season, the rest of the professional and collegiate sports world followed suit. After that, colleges began taking a proactive approach to help battle the spread of COVID-19 — including the University of Utah.

With the school shutdown, as well commencement being postponed, there is no timetable as to when the University will reopen. With that being said, the University of Utah released a video on its twitter account.

"In trying times we are stronger as one. But when we can't be together, we find ways to persevere. We are resilient. We are creative. We will find new solutions," the account said on March 25.

Video courtesy of University of Utah Twitter account 

FB Video: Coming soon is the Ken Garff Performance Zone

Construction has officially began on the new Ken Garff Performance Zone, which will be placed at the south end of Rice-Eccles Stadium

Ryan Kostecka

Robert "Bob" Garff passes away due to COVID-19 pandemic

Generous Utah donator Robert Garff passed away on Sunday, March 29 due to complications of the COVID-19 pandemic

Ryan Kostecka

WBB Video: Utah brings the laughter with bloopers

Everyone could use a good laugh right now. ... And the Utah women's basketball team has us all covered

Ryan Kostecka

Gym Video: Red Rocks share a special message

In a trying time for our country right now, the Utah gymnastics team shared an inspiring video to help us navigate our way through

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Former Utah RB Zack Moss runs the 40

After a dismal showing at the NFL combine in the 40-yard dash, in which he ran with a sore hamstring, Zack Moss redeemed himself with a private showing

Ryan Kostecka

Gym Video: Tom Farden earns Pac-12 honor

In his first season as sole head coach of the Red Rocks, Utah gymnastics' Tom Farden led the Utes to a regular season Pac-12 Championship

Ryan Kostecka

Gymnastics: Five Utes named All-Americans

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic cutting short Utah's season, five members of the Red Rocks were names regular season All-Americans

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Utah's Larry Krystkowiak with a message to the public

Utah Utes head basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak issues a message to the public amidst COVID-19 pandemic, thanking all of the health professionals

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah DB Jaylon Johnson breakdown

Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson is one of the top 50 NFL draft prospects according to Sports Illustrated's big board

Ryan Kostecka

Gymnastics Video: Highlights of Utah's Kim Tessen

Kim Tessen had a career season on the mat in leading Utah to the Pac-12 Championship — while also being named the Pac-12 Specialist of the Year

Ryan Kostecka