Video: University of Utah will overcome

When COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, first began to make an impact in the country in early March, it took a massive health scare from a Utah Jazz player to make the first dent in the United States' athletic world.

Once the NBA suspended the remainder of its season, the rest of the professional and collegiate sports world followed suit. After that, colleges began taking a proactive approach to help battle the spread of COVID-19 — including the University of Utah.

With the school shutdown, as well commencement being postponed, there is no timetable as to when the University will reopen. With that being said, the University of Utah released a video on its twitter account.

"In trying times we are stronger as one. But when we can't be together, we find ways to persevere. We are resilient. We are creative. We will find new solutions," the account said on March 25.

Video courtesy of University of Utah Twitter account