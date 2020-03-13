Who's affected by Utah's suspension of sports?

When Utah decided to follow suit with the rest of the nation and immediately suspend all activities, that left 14 sports without answers as to what their futures would hold.

Here's a breakdown of each sport affected and what it means going forward...

BASEBALL: The Utes were set to begin Pac-12 play down in Tempe when they faced Arizona State for a three-game series, beginning Friday through Sunday. Utah (6-7) would've had its hands full against the seventh-ranked team in the country.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Much like baseball, Utah's trip down south was canceled. The Utes were scheduled to play Arizona, Arizona Christian, Pacific University and Cal-State Northridge. The Pac-12 championships, which was set for April 23-25 in Los Angeles, has also been canceled

FOOTBALL: The team least likely to be affected, the Utes wrapped up their first week of spring practice before breaking for spring break. While they're currently scheduled to resume camp next week, a decision has yet to be made on whether or not that will actually take place. No decision has been made for the Spring Game as well.

GOLF: Arizona was the place to be as the Utes were scheduled to participate in the National Invitational Tournament in Tucson this weekend. They also had scheduled tournaments in Washington and Arizona prior to the Pac-12 championships at the end of April.

GYMNASTICS: The Red Rocks were by far hit the hardest with the cancellation of the Pac-12 championships at the end of March. The NCAA Championships, which Utah was considered a favorite for, were slated for April 17-18 in Fort Worth, Texas but that has been canceled as well.

LACROSSE: Utah (3-3) had a games scheduled for Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 21 against UMass and Hampton respectively, but those have both been canceled. Remaining games against Cleveland State, Boston, Virginia, Marist, Georgetown and Duke have yet to be determined. There will no NCAA Championships.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: More than likely Utah's season came to an end with its 71-69 loss to Oregon State in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday. But there was an outside chance the Utes (16-15) would've been selected for the NIT Tournament, which is no longer the case with the cancellation of the tournament.

MEN’S TENNIS: Utah, who was off to a strong start this season at 12-5, were scheduled to take on The Citadel and SMU this weekend but those have been canceled. The Utes were scheduled to start Pac-12 play next weekend against Arizona State, but that, along with the Pac-12 championship at the end of April, have been canceled.

SKIING: Much like the gymnastics team, the quest for a national championship is now over. The defending champs from last year, the Utes were in second place after Wednesday's opening day of competition in the NCAA Championships — but that has been canceled, ending Utah's chance at a repeat.

SOCCER: Utah's in-state doubleheader against Utah Valley and Utah State has been put into doubt, as the March 28th games have yet to be canceled.

SOFTBALL: Off to a sensational start at 14-4 and ranked 21st in the country, Utah was going to find out what it's made of when it began Pac-12 play this weekend against Washington, the No. 2 ranked team in the nation.

SWIMMING & DIVING: Utah women Audrey Reimer (swimmer) and Regan Caufield (diver) and men Rahiti DeVos (swimmer), Liam O'Haimhirgin (swimmer), Luke McDivitt (diver) and Tony Chen (diver) all qualified for the now-canceled NCAA Championships.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: Off to a 10-5 start, Utah's matches against Arizona and Arizona State were both canceled this week. Also being canceled were the Pac-12 championships at the end of April.

WOMEN’S TRACK: The Utes' track team will be missing out on both the Pac-12 and NCAA Championships, as the NCAA canceled all spring championships.