Bryson Barnes says he needs to 'run the offense just as good as Cam' to secure QB2

Going into 2022, Utah finds itself in somewhat of a unique situation. For the first time in several years, the program knows who will be leading the squad at quarterback and there's no doubt about it. With that being said, there will still be a quarterback position battle during fall camp, but between Bryson Barnes and Ja'Quinden Jackson for QB2.

Obviously, Rising go down at any point during the season is not something that anybody wants to see. Not only is this a big year for the program, but depending on how he plays, this could be a pivotal season in him reaching the next level. However, preparation is necessary, especially if (knock on wood) Rising was to go down which would require the services of a worthy backup.

"I've got to secure that QB2 spot," Barnes said. "I've just got to be prepared for when that moment comes...if Cam goes down I've got to be able to be that guy and keep things rolling. I can't just be competing to be the backup, I've got to be competing every day as if Cam was to go down in the first play, week one. I'm knocking on wood but I've got to be prepared if that moment does come so we can keep things rolling and still achieve those goals that we are setting...it's the same mentality as the Rose Bowl. I've got to be ready if Cam goes down."

As previously mentioned, Rising going down is not a situation that anyone wants to see at any point. However, as a backup quarterback, you've got to prepare as if it could happen at any moment, especially with what the Utes are looking to achieve in 2022.

"Hopefully this doesn't happen, but if it takes place week five [for example], I've got to be ready to roll for the whole season," Barnes explained.

So how does Barnes put himself in that situation to step up if need be? It's just like he mentioned earlier. He's got to perform and compete as if he is going to play.

"The coaches are looking for someone who can execute the offense at a high level and have confidence in doing so. So I've got to show up each and everyday and take care of business. Keep putting the work in because hard work is going to pay off in some form or another...so I've got to keep doing things to build that confidence and be able to execute the offense at a high level...I've got to be able to run the offense just as good as Cam. If I am able to run the offense just as good as Cam, then I am putting myself in a good position to do so," Barnes said.

Clearly in the right mindset, Barnes will resume the battle for QB2 this week as fall camp begins Wednesday. After what he demonstrated in the Rose Bowl and how he followed it up during spring, he should be in a good position to resume those duties. However, with how talented the competition is, Barnes will have to prove himself every single day.

For more exclusive FanNation AllUtes content, including more from Barnes, individuals can check out the link below to the listen to the first episode of the Bryson Barnes podcast.

