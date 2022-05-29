Exclusive Karene Reid Podcast, 'Reiding the Play' to launch Tuesday

Presented by FanNation AllUtes, Utah linebacker Karene Reid will launch the first season of his exclusive podcast on Tuesday, May 31.

The first of four episodes, Karene will be joined by his brother Gabe to discuss their upbringing, high school careers, and Gabe's recent transfer from Stanford.

Following the initial episode The first season of Reid's exclusive podcast, Reiding the Play, will consist of three additional episodes scheduled every other week and will feature several other special guests.

A full schedule of the first season can be found below. All dates are subject to change.

Episode One: May 31 - Karene Reid and his brother Gabe discuss their upbringing, high school careers, and Gabe's recent transfer from Stanford

Episode Two: June 13 - Karene's unique journey from walk-on to starter

Episode Three: June 27 - Karene's faith, religion, and his two year LDS mission in Madagascar

Episode Four: July 11 - Utah's spring camp and a preview of the 2022 football season

Episodes will be published on the AllUtes FanNation Podcast channel on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

