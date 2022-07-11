Jaylon Glover believes Utah's running back group is 'one of the best in the nation' and will 'thrive' in 2022

In the latest episode of his exclusive podcast, "All Aboard the J-Train", Utah running back Jaylon Glover was asked about the state of the running back group and how they're shaping up for the 2022 season. In response, Glover mentioned the depth of the room and claimed that they have all the tools to be one of the best in the nation.

"We're really deep," Glover said. "We have a lot of guys that can go make some plays and potentially be guys that you're always going to see on tv. For me personally, our room as a group is probably one of the best in the nation. With Coach Q and our offense, there's no way we shouldn't thrive and we have the guys to do it."

With veteran backs like Tavion Thomas and Micah Bernard, in addition to Glover himself, his words should come as no surprise to anyone. In several preseason position rankings, the Utes have broken into the top five, including CBS Sports where they came in at No. 4.

"The little victories are always something to be happy about. Just to see that people are paying attention to everything that Utah has been doing the past several years. This room has not just been talented this year, its been one of the most talented rooms consistently for the past few years," Glover said.

"To get the ranking is cool but Coach Q always keep us humble," Glover added. "He let us know we've got some work to do. So thats a great thing. We're not complacent, we're always thinking about whats next and whats moving forward. All the guys are ready to go. I just feel as if where we're at in the top five, we want to be number one. We're not going to be satisfied while were there and we're especially not going to be satisfied if we are not there."

Between Thomas and Bernard, the Utes will return a combined 1,637 yards and 23 touchdowns from last season. They'll also be adding one of the brightest and most talented freshman backs for the class of 2022 in Jaylon Glover, who has his eyes set on growth and to become a Freshman All-American.

"I want to be a Freshman All-American, thats my biggest [individual goal]. I want to be able to have an impact early. But for me, I just really want to showcase getting better every week, day in and day out. That's my biggest thing. The accolade is to be a Freshman All-American but I just want to show growth throughout my career and I just want to always get better. If I am always getting better, I know I haven't met my potential. So I just want to continue to grow, continue to get better, especially in this freshman year with the schedule that we have and the opportunity to go as far as we can, that is my goal," Glover explained.

For more exclusive FanNation AllUtes content, including more from Glover, individuals can check out the link below to the listen to the fourth episode of the Jaylon Glover podcast.

