Justin Medlock shares that the post-Devin Lloyd linebacker group is looking dangerous for 2022

In the latest episode of Jaylon Glover's exclusive podcast, "All Aboard the J-Train", Utah linebacker Justin Medlock was asked about the state of the linebacker group and how they're shaping up for the 2022 season. While he did recognize the loss of Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell to the NFL, Medlock assured listeners that the room has the athletes they need in order to make plays and there shouldn't be a concern.

"I feel like they're shouldn't be any concern," Medlock said. "I can see why, Devin obviously is a great player, first round talent and all that. But I feel like with the help of Coach Swan, we've got enough athletes in the room to be able to help us make it and I feel like we're gonna make plays."

"We look really dangerous, I'm not gonna lie. We've got Mo[hamoud Diabate], Karene [Reid], Lander [Barton], Andrew [Mata'afa], we've got a lot of ballers. Just smart, athletic, physical [guys] and we're gonna have a good year as a group," He added.

Even though the group may lack in experience given how young the majority of the room is, they're incredibly deep. In addition to the players that Medlock previously mentioned, they're still several others, including Hayden Furey, Mason Tufaga and the Calvert brothers, all of which can play and contribute. With that many guys, the linebacker room is easily the deepest on the roster and one of the most talented overall.

"I feel like our greatest trait is one, depth. We have so many guys that can go and play. And then second, we're all highly intelligent. We all know the defense front and back. So I feel like those two are the biggest," He said.

While it will certainly take some time to adjust to the fact that No. 0 is no longer out there, fans should still expect a lot from the linebacker group. Despite their youth, this is one of the most talented rooms the position has seen in some time, and even the young guys are playing well above their age.

As for Medlock's personal goals and aspirations for the season, while he hopes to receive several personal accolades, he's primarily focused on getting better every week and contributing to the group as a whole.

"Every week getting better. Of course, I want to be a Freshman All-American, First Team Pac-12 and everything, but I really just want to contribute to the team in any way possible because we've got a special group and we can do something with it. So I just want to contribute any way that I can," Medlock explained.

For more exclusive FanNation AllUtes content, including more from Medlock, individuals can check out the link below to the listen to the fourth episode of the Jaylon Glover podcast.

