Skip to main content
Justin Medlock shares that the post-Devin Lloyd linebacker group is looking dangerous for 2022

Justin Medlock shares that the post-Devin Lloyd linebacker group is looking dangerous for 2022

In the fourth episode of Jaylon Glover's exclusive podcast "All Aboard the J-Train", Jaylon Glover and fellow Utah freshman Justin Medlock discuss the team's progress during spring camp, the transition from high school to college football, and assess their individual position groups.

Justin Medlock, Utah — Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

In the fourth episode of Jaylon Glover's exclusive podcast "All Aboard the J-Train", Jaylon Glover and fellow Utah freshman Justin Medlock discuss the team's progress during spring camp, the transition from high school to college football, and assess their individual position groups.

In the latest episode of Jaylon Glover's exclusive podcast, "All Aboard the J-Train", Utah linebacker Justin Medlock was asked about the state of the linebacker group and how they're shaping up for the 2022 season. While he did recognize the loss of Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell to the NFL, Medlock assured listeners that the room has the athletes they need in order to make plays and there shouldn't be a concern.

"I feel like they're shouldn't be any concern," Medlock said. "I can see why, Devin obviously is a great player, first round talent and all that. But I feel like with the help of Coach Swan, we've got enough athletes in the room to be able to help us make it and I feel like we're gonna make plays."

"We look really dangerous, I'm not gonna lie. We've got Mo[hamoud Diabate], Karene [Reid], Lander [Barton], Andrew [Mata'afa], we've got a lot of ballers. Just smart, athletic, physical [guys] and we're gonna have a good year as a group," He added.

Even though the group may lack in experience given how young the majority of the room is, they're incredibly deep. In addition to the players that Medlock previously mentioned, they're still several others, including Hayden Furey, Mason Tufaga and the Calvert brothers, all of which can play and contribute. With that many guys, the linebacker room is easily the deepest on the roster and one of the most talented overall.

"I feel like our greatest trait is one, depth. We have so many guys that can go and play. And then second, we're all highly intelligent. We all know the defense front and back. So I feel like those two are the biggest," He said.

While it will certainly take some time to adjust to the fact that No. 0 is no longer out there, fans should still expect a lot from the linebacker group. Despite their youth, this is one of the most talented rooms the position has seen in some time, and even the young guys are playing well above their age. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As for Medlock's personal goals and aspirations for the season, while he hopes to receive several personal accolades, he's primarily focused on getting better every week and contributing to the group as a whole.

"Every week getting better. Of course, I want to be a Freshman All-American, First Team Pac-12 and everything, but I really just want to contribute to the team in any way possible because we've got a special group and we can do something with it. So I just want to contribute any way that I can," Medlock explained.

For more exclusive FanNation AllUtes content, including more from Medlock, individuals can check out the link below to the listen to the fourth episode of the Jaylon Glover podcast. 

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

USATSI_17439723
Football

The top three players in each position group: Quarterbacks, No. 1 Cameron Rising

By Cole Bagley2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-20 at 7.16.40 PM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star athlete Dijon Stanley

By Cole BagleyJul 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 3.10.30 PM
Football

The top three players in each position group: Quarterbacks, No. 2 Bryson Barnes

By Cole BagleyJul 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 11.42.32 PM
Podcasts

Jaylon Glover believes Utah's running back group is 'one of the best in the nation' and will 'thrive' in 2022

By Cole BagleyJul 11, 2022
3J2A7643
Football

The top three players in each position group: Quarterbacks, No. 3 Ja'Quinden Jackson

By Cole BagleyJul 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 10.19.58 PM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star athlete Carlos Wilson

By Cole BagleyJul 10, 2022
USATSI_13539094
Football

Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: July 4 - July 10

By FanNation AllUtesJul 10, 2022
E4VtLOmVIAEfve1
Recruiting

BREAKING: Four-star athlete Carlos Wilson commits to Utah

By Cole BagleyJul 8, 2022