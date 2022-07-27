Utah running back Jaylon Glover has set his goals high for the 2022 season

In the latest episode of his exclusive podcast, "All Aboard the J-Train", Utah running back Jaylon Glover was asked about his goals for the 2022 season. Despite being just a freshman and stepping into his first season at the collegiate level, Glover responded with some high aspirations.

"I wanna go for one thousand yards. That's my goal, I've set it high. And I want to get in that box at least eight to ten times," Glover said.

To go for 1,000 yards and eight to 10 touchdowns is certainly a challenge, and not just because Glover is a freshman. Last season, Tavion Thomas was the only player for the Utes to go for over 1,000 yards and he barely made it.

With that being said, Glover understands the high level of difficulty and is embracing the challenge, because he fully understands that there's very little growth when goals are easily achievable.

"I've always been taught to aim high," Glover explained. I don't want my goals to feel like its right around the corner. I want to work for it. To set it high, if I make it, great, if I don't, now I know what I need to work on to hit that goal."

While it will certainly be a difficult task, Glover is motivated on getting better each and every week. With his goal to score eight to 10 touchdowns, he's hoping to cross the goal line at least once a game, but especially against Florida and Pac-12 rival USC.

"Of course I have to go with Florida. To cross it back home, that would be amazing. I want to touch the box every game but I definitely want to do it against USC...that would be a little feel good touchdown because it's against one of the biggest rivals...and to have the coaching change from Coach Kiel McDonald recruiting me, to cross that line while playing them would be pretty special," Glover said.

For more exclusive FanNation AllUtes content, including more from Glover, individuals can check out the link below to the listen to the fifth episode of the Jaylon Glover podcast.

