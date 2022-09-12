Utah's Jaylon Glover knows his time is coming after strong debut

As one of the most anticipated commitments for the University of Utah in recent years, expectations have been high from the start for freshman running back Jaylon Glover. Now, having finally made his debut, Glover orchestrated an impressive performance in his first collegiate appearance and knows his time to step into the spotlight isn't far away.

While Glover made a statement in his first game for the Utes, he did have to remain patient for the opportunity. Unfortunately, in Utah's first game of the 2022 season against Florida, the sunshine state native was not given a chance to play in the Swamp. While certainly disappointing, the freshman remained positive and stayed ready no matter what.

Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) runs the ball in to the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

"Even though I wasn't fortunate enough to get any snaps, mindset wise and mentally I stayed ready," Glover said. "I cheered on my guys because ultimately we're going to war for each other. I know my time is coming but it was an amazing feeling...I wouldn't trade that experience for the world...I was humble and happy just to be in that environment."

Despite not having his named called in Florida, Glover's first opportunity wasn't too far away. In the second half against Southern Utah University at Rice Eccles, Glover finally got the green light and he did not look back.

In addition to scoring his first ever touchdown on just the second carry of his career, Glover finished the day with 55 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. A statement in his collegiate debut.

"I was already mentally prepared. I was talking to somebody on the sideline and I was like, 'Man, I'm going to get in there and make some things happen.'...Mentally I was ready when they did tell me [I was going in], and I appreciate them giving me the opportunity," Glover said.

As for his first touchdown, Glover quickly found the end zone on his very first drive of the contest. After a seven yard gain on his initial carry, Glover was then given the ball on the four yard line, and with some help from the offensive line, he made the most of it.

Following the touchdown, Glover tapped his wrist to let everyone know that his time is coming.

"Talking about it gives me chills, it was a great moment," Glover said. "My time is coming so I tapped the wrist to let everybody know that I am here and man, I was just enjoying it. I smiled so much because it feels so much better when you do it with the guys that are excited for you."

After what he demonstrated on Saturday, Glover's time is indeed coming. While the running back room is currently overflowing with talent, the young freshman is going to continue to make the most of his reps and has a very good chance to take over next season.

For now, he'll continue to remain ready and make the most of reps whenever they come. But rest assured, Glover is just getting started.

To listen to the full conversation with Jaylon Glover about his Utah debut, individuals can click the link below. For more from Glover, fans can also subscribe to his exclusive podcast "All Aboard the J-Train" on the FanNation Podcast Channel.

They can also shop his apparel collection here.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes