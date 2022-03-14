2024 Utah commit Kobe Boykin is excited to join a 'top 10 team'

On February 4, 2022 the University of Utah Football team received one of its most intriguing commitments as of late, a versatile sophomore athlete from Orange, California. Ranked a four-star by Rivals, Kobe Boykin is a promising running back with great athleticism and sky-high potential who will make his way to Salt Lake City in 2024.

“I just like the feel for Utah,” Boykin said. “I can’t wait to get up there to see what it's all about and I committed because I feel like that’s somewhere I can play. The offense, the setting, the crowds, you know. They play in big-time games, top ten team in the country, and the head coach is top ten in the country, so who wouldn’t want to play with that.”

Despite only being a sophomore in high school and yet to make a visit to Salt Lake City, Boykin has already felt the love from the program and coaching staff, describing Utah as “home”. Playing a major role in that and in his recruitment overall was cornerbacks coach Sharieff Shah, who quickly recognized Boykin's talent and orchestrated the offer.

“He offered me and said, ‘Man, you’re a dawg man, I love your feet, I love what you are doing and just keep doing what you are doing,’ and so he was the one recruiting me. We’ve been talking ever since and I feel like he is an extension of my father because he talks to me about life as well, not just football, but life after football. I feel like that’s what makes your bonds stronger,” Boykin explained.

In addition to Utah’s strong family feel, Boykin was also impressed with the program's recent success, especially the way they battled Ohio State in the Rose Bowl despite the loss.

“That Ohio State game showed me a lot,” Boykin said. “It showed me they can play with anybody in the country, I’m pretty sure they’ll be playing schools like Bama in the next two years.”

“Even though they took a tough L, I still seen a lot from Utah and they still impressed me,” Boykin continued. “Now they’re one of the top ten teams in the country and it’s something you can’t go by. If a team is top ten in the country, you can’t go by that. It shows their hard work is paying off.”

As for this last high school season, and despite only being a sophomore, Boykin rushed for 1,150 yards and 15 touchdowns in addition to 38 receptions for 674 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is an incredibly versatile athlete with good speed and explosiveness. He also does a great job of following his blocks and can run circles around tacklers in the open field. As illustrated by his receptions, he is also a solid receiver and very well could end up in the slot position at the college level.

According to Boykin, with two high school seasons remaining, he is focused on improving his leadership skills, strength, speed and overall, perfecting his craft.

Boykin will make his first visit to the program on April 23 for the spring football game.

