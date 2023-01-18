Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star OT Spencer Fano

On Tuesday, December 6, Four-star OT Spencer Fano announced his commitment to the University of Utah. Despite receiving 26 total offers, the likes of which included programs such as Clemson, Michigan, Oregon, USC, Baylor and BYU, Utah secured the commitment from the No. 2 recruit out of the state of Utah.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 270 pounds, Fano has incredible body control and an elite level of protection. He also possesses impressive strength, good feet, flexibility and the potential to flourish at the collegiate level.

Receiving Fano's commitment was another MASSIVE win for the University of Utah Football program as they not only secured the No. 2 recruit from the state, but beat out some of the nations top programs to add an elite offensive lineman.

When you watch Fano go to work, his footwork is immaculate, his speed off the snap is elite and he simply does not lose battles. He also plays with good strength, exceptional body control and as displayed in the video above, his greatest ability is to protect against premiere defensive talent.

While it would certainly take a lot of work and a speedy adjustment to the college level, Fano appears to have what it takes in order to fulfill a starting spot early on in his career. But regardless, Fano's ceiling is incredibly high and if things go according to plan, he could be one of the greatest offensive lineman to ever play for the Utes and will be taken early in the draft whenever that day arrives.

Notably, Fano will join the program as an early enrollee.

