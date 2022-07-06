Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star safety Randon Fontenette

On Tuesday, July 5, four-star safety Randon Fontenette announced his commitment to the University of Utah, joining a solid class of talented recruits for the class of 2023. Despite receiving 12 total offers, the likes of which included programs such as Vanderbilt, Boise State, Texas Tech and Purdue, Utah secured the commitment from the talented defensive back.

At 6-foot-1, 189 pounds, Fontenette has great size and the necessary athleticism in order to defend the secondary. While primarily operating as a quarterback at the high school level, Fontenette has also seen his fair share of defensive snaps, registering 32 tackles and two interceptions while at the safety position during his junior year. Utilizing his size, athleticism, and an ability to read the play and properly adjust, Fontenette demonstrates a lot of potential to be developed.

Despite mostly playing quarterback, Fontenette possesses all the skills necessary to thrive at the safety position. Demonstrated throughout his game, Fontenette is an explosive athlete with good speed, quick feet and stellar lateral movement, which have allowed him to consistently escape the pocket and pick up yards on the ground. During the 2021 season, Fontenette exploded for 1,066 yards and 12 touchdowns on 164 carries (6.5 yards per carry).

Additionally, Fontenette also possesses good vision which can be seen in his decision making and pass attempts. Whether he's reacting to the pocket collapsing, or threading a difficult pass, Fontenette can see the entire field and adjusts accordingly.

Each of these attributes will allow the 2023 commit to thrive among the Utah secondary. While he primarily played quarterback in 2021, Fontenette played a fair number of defensive snaps as junior, and was even a Texas 12-4A D-I unanimous first-team all-district selection at safety as a sophomore. Between the two seasons, Fontenette recorded 113 total tackles, 69 of which were solo and two interceptions.

Overall, Fontenette is a great addition for Utah's 2023 class. In addition to his impressive skills and abilities, the soon-to-be senior knows how a quarterback thinks and acts, which will help him predict plays and lock down the secondary.

