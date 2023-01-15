Skip to main content
Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star WR Kainoa Carvalho

Kainoa Carvalho, Utah — Courtesy of Kainoa Carvalho.

An analysis of the Utes commitments from the class of 2023.
On Tuesday, August 2, three-star wide receiver Kainoa Carvalho announced his commitment to the University of Utah. Despite receiving 10 total offers, the likes of which included Hawaii, Air Force, San Diego State and Navy, Utah secured the commitment from the No. 7 recruit out of the state of Hawaii.

Standing 5-foot-7, 165 pounds, Carvalho is a smaller receiver but that doesn't stop him from making big plays in a plethora of different ways. Whether it's on the receiving end or special teams, Carvalho is a speedy and slippery player who can easily make defenders miss when he's got the ball in his hands.

In addition to receiving an invite to the Polynesian Bowl, Carvalho was also named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year for the state of Hawaii during his junior season. After compiling 12 touchdowns and 1,127 yards on 79 receptions in 2021, Carvalho led his high school to a State Title and an undefeated 10-0 season.

As a receiver, Carvalho has an explosive first few steps that allow him to get behind receivers quickly and create the separation he needs to secure the football. He's also excellent after the catch as he maneuvers defenses for extra yards and oftentimes slips through tackles. 

On special teams, Carvalho applies the same skillset in order to find the right lanes and sneak his way past defenses for extra yards and occasionally big touchdown plays. During his junior year, Carvalho had five special team returns for touchdowns.

Time will certainly tell what kind of potential Carvalho possesses, but he illustrates a lot of similarities to former Ute Britain Covey with his energy and skillset.

Looking ahead to the future, Carvalho will serve a two-year church mission before enrolling at the U in 2025.

