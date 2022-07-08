Skip to main content
BREAKING: Four-star athlete Carlos Wilson commits to Utah

BREAKING: Four-star athlete Carlos Wilson commits to Utah

Four-star athlete Carlos Wilson announced his commitment to Utah on twitter.

Jeffrey Ugo, Courtesy of Jeffrey Ugo Twitter

On Friday, Four-star athlete Carlos Wilson announced his commitment to Utah via twitter.

At 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, Wilson is an explosive and shifty receiver with a lot of potential. While he missed his junior season due to a knee injury, Wilson was a reliable and productive weapon during a six-game schedule in 2020 as a sophomore. For the year, he caught 32 passes for 634 yards (19.8 average) and and six touchdowns. He also added seven carries for 29 yards.

Overall, Wilson is the No. 23 ranked athlete nationally and the No. 24 prospect out of the state of California. 

Despite the injury, Wilson is back on the field and feeling great in preparation for his senior year. As an athlete, Wilson is primarily being recruited as a receiver but can also play corner. 

With his announcement, Wilson becomes the 11th Utah commit for the class of 2023 and the third athlete. He also becomes the second-highest rated recruit for the class, and should be a stellar addition to the wide receiving group with his impressive offensive abilities.

