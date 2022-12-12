Skip to main content
BREAKING: Four-star CB Smith Snowden commits to Utah

Zion Steptoe, Utah Football Commit / Courtesy of Zion Septoe Twitter

The No. 4 player in the state of Utah has decided to become a Ute.
  Author:
  Publish date:

On Monday afternoon, Four-star CB Smith Snowden announced his commitment to the University of Utah.

Utah's recruiting efforts have been all gas and no breaks over the last few weeks as they've now secured the commitment of several of the highest rated local recruits. In addition to OT Spencer Fano and DE Hunter Clegg, Snowden has also decided to stay home and join the Utes as a member of the class of 2023.

Standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 175 pounds, Snowden is incredibly athletic with great speed, excellent body control and an elite nose for the football. In addition to an impressive career in track and field, Snowden was also named the 2022 MaxPreps Utah High School Football Player of the Year with 30 tackles, six picks and was pivotal in leading Skyridge to a State Title.

Overall, Snowden is the No. 55 ranked cornerback for the class of 2023 and the No. 4 prospect out of the state of Utah. With 22 total offers, he chose Utah over Tennessee, Stanford, Washington State, Northwestern and BYU among others.

With his announcement, Snowden becomes the 19th Utah commit for the class of 2023 and the first corner.

Utah Utes
