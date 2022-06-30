BREAKING: Three-star running back Michael Mitchell commits to Utah

On Thursday, Three-star running back Michael Mitchell announced his commitment to the University of Utah via twitter.

At six-foot, 195 pounds, Mitchell has solid size for the running back position and truly packs a punch. However, what makes Mitchell special are his speed and agility as he's a dual-athlete who competes in track. During the 2022 season, Mitchell ran a 10.81 in the 100M. As for football, Mitchell recorded 1,378 yards and 18 TD in 8 games while averaging 8.9 yards per carry for his high school squad.

Overall, Mitchell is ranked the No. 51 running back nationally and the No. 108 prospect out of the state of Florida.

With his commitment, Mitchell becomes the eight commitment overall and the second running back for the class of 2023.

