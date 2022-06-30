Skip to main content
BREAKING: Three-star running back Michael Mitchell commits to Utah

BREAKING: Three-star running back Michael Mitchell commits to Utah

Three-star running back Michael Mitchell announced his commitment to Utah on twitter.

Utah Utes helmet pictured with rose following the victory against the Oregon Ducks in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports.

Three-star running back Michael Mitchell announced his commitment to Utah on twitter.

On Thursday, Three-star running back Michael Mitchell announced his commitment to the University of Utah via twitter.

At six-foot, 195 pounds, Mitchell has solid size for the running back position and truly packs a punch. However, what makes Mitchell special are his speed and agility as he's a dual-athlete who competes in track. During the 2022 season, Mitchell ran a 10.81 in the 100M. As for football, Mitchell recorded 1,378 yards and 18 TD in 8 games while averaging 8.9 yards per carry for his high school squad.

Overall, Mitchell is ranked the No. 51 running back nationally and the No. 108 prospect out of the state of Florida.

With his commitment, Mitchell becomes the eight commitment overall and the second running back for the class of 2023.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Screen Shot 2022-03-31 at 3.05.31 PM
Football

The top three players in each position group: Cornerbacks, No. 1 Clark Phillips III

By Cole Bagley22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 10.19.58 PM
Recruiting

Recruiting: New Utah commit CJ Blocker shares how his relationship with Coach Shah secured his commitment

By Cole BagleyJun 29, 2022
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) has the ball knocked away by Utah Utes cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Football

The top three players in each position group: Cornerbacks, No. 2 Ja'Travis Broughton

By Cole BagleyJun 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-27 at 10.38.37 PM
Recruiting

Recruiting: New Utah commit Jo'Laison Landry explains why he chose to 'join the best defense in the country'

By Cole BagleyJun 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 11.42.49 PM
Football

The top three players in each position group: Cornerbacks, No. 3 Malone Mataele

By Cole BagleyJun 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-20 at 11.02.49 PM
Recruiting

Recruiting: Utah makes top 3 for 2023 four-star safety Randon Fontenette

By Cole BagleyJun 26, 2022
USATSI_17440192
Football

The top three players in each position group: Running backs, No. 1 Tavion Thomas

By Cole BagleyJun 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-02 at 5.31.21 PM
Football

The top three players in each position group: Running backs, No. 2 Jaylon Glover

By Cole BagleyJun 24, 2022