BREAKING: Three-star TE CJ Jacobsen commits to Utah

On Thursday, Three-star TE CJ Jacobsen announced his commitment to Utah via twitter.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 230 pounds, Jacobsen has an impressive frame and solid amount athleticism to be a dynamic receiving threat at the college level. He has reliable hands and can make tough catches through contact. Notably, Jacobsen is also a legacy recruit as his father Chad played for Utah in the early 2000's.

"I love how they use two to three [tight ends] for a majority of the game...its definitely the ideal offense that I am looking for...the way that Utah uses the tight ends in the pass game is one of the best in the country so it definitely stands out for me," Jacobsen explained following a visit to the program earlier this year.

Overall, Jacobsen is the No. 47 ranked tight end nationally and the No. 2 prospect out of the state of Idaho.

With his announcement, Wilson becomes the 15th Utah commit for the class of 2023 and the first tight end.

