BREAKING: Utah lands commitment from three-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant

On Saturday, three-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant announced his commitment to the University of Utah via twitter.

At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Bryant is an all out vicious defender who terrorizes opposing offenses and has a history for blowing up the backfield. During his junior high school season, Bryant recorded 14 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Combined with his superior size, Bryant is also very athletic which allows him to burst off the line and quickly make his way into the backfield.

Overall, Bryant is ranked the No. 51 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 8 prospect out of the state of Mississippi. 

Despite rumors that Bryant may be considering Mississippi State, his visit to Utah obviously went well as he committed immediately after. Bryant will now join fellow Mississippi prospect and three-star quarterback Mack Howard at Utah as a member of the class of 2023. 

