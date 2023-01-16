Skip to main content
Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson visits Utah Football

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson visits Utah Football

This past weekend, four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson took a visit to the University of Utah.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The University of Utah Football program was busy this past weekend as they welcomed several top recruits for visits, one of which was four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson.

Isaac Wilson Utah visit.

Isaac Wilson Utah visit.

Yes, the younger brother of former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson took a visit to Salt Lake City this past weekend after receiving an offer from Utah some time ago. 

Posing for a photo with his mother Lisa Wilson, she then posted the image on her Instagram story with a caption of, "Everyone relax. Checking out the options."

As it currently stands, Wilson has received a total of 13 offers, the likes of which include programs such as Miami, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Arizona and BYU among others. More than likely, that list will grow as he enters his senior season and continues to display his elite skillset.

This past season at Corner Canyon High School, Wilson went 238-385 for 3,772 yards and a whopping 40 touchdowns. Beyond the numbers, Wilson is simply a lethal quarterback with an immaculate ability to carve up defenses with precision passing at a consistent rate.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He also is really comfortable moving around the pocket and at times can deliver balls that leave defenses scratching their heads.

Even though it will be sometime before the 2024 recruit announces his commitment, Utah fans should hope the program remains an option for the talented quarterback as landing his commitment would be huge.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 10.17.08 AM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star WR Kainoa Carvalho

By Cole Bagley
Runnin' Utes Throwback Uniforms.
Basketball

How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes at USC Trojans

By Cole Bagley
10435236
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star CB Smith Snowden

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19744601
Basketball

How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes at No. 7 UCLA Bruins

By Cole Bagley
CJ Jacobsen, Utah.
Football

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star TE CJ Jacobsen

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) drops back to pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football

Why did Cam Rising choose to return to Utah for the 2023 season?

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19550757
Football

BREAKING: Cameron Rising WILL return to Utah for the 2023 season

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) breaks a tackle from Arizona Wildcats cornerback Ephesians Prysock (7) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

BREAKING: Devaughn Vele WILL return to Utah for the 2023 season

By Cole Bagley