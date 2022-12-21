Early Signing Day: Utah Utes 2023 Commits

The following is an updated list and analysis of Utah's 2023 commits at the early signing period on December 21, 2022.

Spencer Fano

Position: OT

Rating: Four Star

Hometown: Provo, UT

Committed: 12/6/2022

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 270 pounds, Fano has incredible body control and an elite level of protection. He also possesses impressive strength, good feet, flexibility and the potential to flourish at the collegiate level.

Caleb Lomu

Position: OT

Rating: Four Star

Hometown: Gilbert, AZ

Committed: 11/27/2022

Caleb Lomu is one of the premiere signings for Utah's 2023 class as he's currently the second-highest rated commit and a true force to be reckoned with on the offensive line. At 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, Lomu is an elite pass protector and can only be described as simply ferocious when creating gaps and seams for running backs. Take note Utah fans, Lomu is one of the best commits from this class.

Hunter Clegg

Position: DE

Rating: Four Star

Hometown: American Fork, UT

Committed: 12/8/2022

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 235 pounds, Clegg is an active and elite pass-rusher that rarely loses battles at the line of scrimmage. With a powerful first step, speed, quickness and good hands, this hometown hero has a massive upside and should quickly evolve into a talented starter.

CJ Blocker

CJ Blocker, Utah. Courtesy of CJ Blocker.

Position: CB

Rating: Four Star

Hometown: New Caney, TX

Committed: 12/13/2022

At 6-foot, 165 pounds, Blocker has good size for the cornerback position, but what sets him apart are his quick feet and impressive speed. A dual sport athlete, Blocker also competes in track and field where he ran 100-meter times of 10.78, 10.99, and 11.05 as a junior in the spring of 2022. He also ran a 22.62 200 and long jumped 18-11.

Blocker was one of the primary recruiting targets for the Utes this season as it took a little extra time to secure his commitment. After de-committing from the program back in November, the coaching staff prioritized a home visit that helped re-secure his commitment despite recent offers from USC, Alabama, Kentucky and Colorado.

Dijon Stanley

Dijon Stanley, Utah. Courtesy of Dijon Stanley.

Position: ATH

Rating: Four Star

Hometown: Granada Hills, CA

Committed: 6/14/2022

At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Stanley utilizes pure speed out of the backfield to avoid tackles and burst through seams. A dual-sport athlete, Stanley ran an 11.13 100m, a 22.13 200m, and a 46.94 400m while participating in track & field as a junior.

As previously mentioned, speed is what makes Stanley so lethal as he utilizes quick feet and incredible bursts to explode through seams for sizable gains. Notably, Stanley recorded 2,756 yards and 33 touchdowns during his senior season to lead his team to a City Section Division I championship. He was also the LA Times High School Football Player of the Year.

Michael Mitchell

Michael Mitchell, Official Utah Visit. Courtesy of Michael Mitchell.

Position: RB

Rating: Three Star

Hometown: Middleburg, FL

Committed: 6/30/2022

At six-foot, 195 pounds, Mitchell has solid size for the running back position and truly packs a punch. However, what makes Mitchell special are his speed and agility as he's a dual-athlete who competes in track. During the 2022 season, Mitchell ran a 10.81 in the 100M.

Smith Snowden

Position: CB

Rating: Four Star

Hometown: Lehi, UT

Committed: 12/12/2022

Standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 175 pounds, Snowden is incredibly athletic with great speed, excellent body control and an elite nose for the football. In addition to an impressive career in track and field, Snowden was also named the 2022 MaxPreps Utah High School Football Player of the Year with 30 tackles, six picks and was pivotal in leading Skyridge to a State Title.

Mikey Matthews

Position: WR

Rating: Three Star

Hometown: Mission Viejo, CA

Committed: 12/1/2022

Standing 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Matthews is a shifty and talented receiver who specializes in making defenders miss. With great speed and the ability to change directions on a dime, Matthews can easily shake secondary defenders and make a few other miss after making the catch.

Owen Chambliss

Owen Chambliss, Utah. Courtesy of Owen Chambliss.

Position: LB

Rating: Three Star

Hometown: Corona, CA

Committed: 6/20/2022

At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Chambliss not only has good size for the linebacker position, but is also a speedy defender with great agility and the ability to track down ball carriers in the open field to make stops. Despite only moving to the linebacker spot this last year, Chambliss is an incredible athlete with impressive defensive instincts and a high ceiling.

Roger Alderman

Position: OT

Rating: Three Star

Hometown: Sonora, CA

Committed: 9/2/2022

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 275 pounds, is a powerful lineman that can barrel through defenders and rarely fails to take care of his assignment. Given his sheer strength, Alderman excels at creating space for running backs as he's a one-way train thats difficult to slow down.

Brock Fonoimoana

Position: S

Rating: Three Star

Hometown: Kahuku, HI

Committed: 8/16/2022

At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Fonoimoana has phenomenal length and size for the safety position. In addition to long strides that enable him to cover a lot of ground, Fonoimoana also possesses an elite nose for the football and constantly puts himself in situations to make plays and create turnovers. He also consistently makes tackles and possesses a lot of power when creating contact.

Johnathan Hall

Position: LB

Rating: Three Star

Hometown: Katy, TX

Committed: 7/2/2022

At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Hall has great size for the safety position which he combines with a punishing physicality and nose for the football, having also played as a linebacker. Demonstrated throughout his game, Hall is a very versatile defender, capable of locking down the secondary and sniffing out run plays.

CJ Jacobsen

CJ Jacobsen, Utah. CJ Jacobsen, Utah — Courtesy of CJ Jacobsen.

Position: TE

Rating: Three Star

Hometown: Meridian, ID

Committed: 10/13/2022

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 230 pounds, Jacobsen has an impressive frame and solid amount athleticism to be a dynamic receiving threat at the college level. He has reliable hands and can make tough catches through contact. Notably, Jacobsen is also a legacy recruit as his father Chad played for Utah in the early 2000's.

Mack Howard

Mack Howard, Utah. Mack Howard, 2023 Utah Commit — Courtesy of Mack Howard

Position: QB

Rating: Three Star

Hometown: Oxford, MS

Committed: 3/26/2022

At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Howard is a solid athlete who thrives in the pocket. A good all-around quarterback, Howard possesses the ability to make just about any type of throw with quickness and consistency. Demonstrated throughout his game, this Mississippi quarterback has an incredible arm with elite power, precision, placement and timing.