Randon Fontenette joined Utah because of the opportunity to develop under Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley

On Tuesday, July 5, four-star safety Randon Fontenette announced his commitment to the University of Utah, joining a solid class of talented recruits for the class of 2023. Despite receiving 12 total offers, the likes of which included programs such as Vanderbilt, Boise State, Texas Tech and Purdue, Utah secured the commitment from the talented defensive back because of Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley.

"I really committed because of Coach Scalley and the fanbase, but really Coach Scalley. He kept it real with me. He can develop me the way I want and I am going to be in the league in three years. Thats the goal and I feel like Scalley was the best fit for me," Fontenette said.

Despite mostly playing quarterback last year, Fontenette possesses all the skills necessary to thrive at the safety position. Demonstrated throughout his game, Fontenette is an explosive athlete with good speed, quick feet and stellar lateral movement. With all these attributes, Scalley feels as though Fontenette can be developed into a free safety.

"What stood out is my role and how he's gonna play me. That's really the main reason. The role he told me and showed me. He had the proof and I just feel like I am the player he needs. I can do it," He said.

"Im going to be the free safety," Fontenette added. "But also, I'm gonna come down in the box and play strong safety, cover at tight end at whatnot. I just feel like thats my role. Like free, cover the post, and then also come down, hit, and cover. I'm the type of player that he needs and I'm gonna thrive in Utah."

At 6-foot-1, 189 pounds, Fontenette has great size and the necessary athleticism in order to defend the secondary. While primarily operating as a quarterback at the high school level, Fontenette has also seen his fair share of defensive snaps, registering 113 total tackles, 69 of which were solo and two interceptions between his sophomore and junior seasons. Utilizing his size, athleticism, and an ability to read the play and properly adjust, Fontenette demonstrates a lot of potential to be developed.

"I've got the whole package. I've got the size, the length, the speed, the work ethic and the mindset. When I get there and I'm around Scalley. He's smart. So when I get there, the development is going to be different. I've got all the tools and abilities, and that's the type of player he needs," Fontenette explained.

Having seen a lot of success under center for his high school team, Fontenette also shared that playing quarterback will aid him as a secondary defender, noting that it will allow him to predict what opposing quarterbacks may do in certain situations.

"It helps a lot. You'll know the type of defense they're in and the coverages. You'll also know where a certain lineman or linebacker will be in a certain play call...just knowing what a quarterback will do in a certain situation, and I am back there covering, that will help.

As for his final high school season, the soon-to-be senior is hoping to take his squad deep into the playoffs. He also wants to be in the best physical condition possible before making his way to Salt Lake City and hopes to enroll early in order to "make some noise during spring camp."

