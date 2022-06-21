Recruiting: Four-star safety Randon Fontenette is heavily considering Utah following a stellar official visit

This past weekend, the University of Utah hosted a number of recruits, including highly talented and sought after four-star safety Randon Fontenette from Freeport, TX. Following the visit Fontenette shared his thoughts on what an offer from the reigning Pac-12 Champions means to him in addition to a few details from his visit.

"It means a lot to me. They've produced a lot of good safeties and playing under Coach Scalley and Whittingham, thats a good thing. So I don't take it lightly," Fontenette said.

"Going to a winning program, I'm not saying thats what I'm chasing but its always good to get into a program that can compete for a Pac-12 Championship even more," He added.

As a safety, Fontenette was very impressed with the Utah defense and the amount of elite NFL defenders they've been able to produce over the last few years. Obviously playing a major role in that, defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley left a lasting impression on Fontenette.

"I like the defense they run," Fontenette said. "Coach Scalley showed me and it really caught my eye. How physical they play, ball-hawks, you know...his [Scalley's] development is just different. He's just smart, he knows the game. How he broke the game down to me while I was there. His knowledge about the game really impressed, just the little things like coverages, different offenses, the quarterback's, the different techniques you can use."

While Fontenette continued to praise Scalley and his coaching style, he was also impressed with the leadership of Head Coach Kyle Whittingham, the facilities and the loyalty of the fans. But at the end of the day, Fontenette clearly sees a potential future as a member of Utah's secondary, learning how to become an elite defender under Scalley's direction.

"Oh yeah. It is [a place I'm heavily considering]. The development, Coach Scalley, he's sending guys to the league, especially safeties. If you want to ball, Utah is a good spot because you've got a coach like Scalley who develops a lot of safeties...he's the real deal," Fontenette explained.

Overall, this visit for the talented safety was incredibly productive. Based on his comments, Scalley and the Utes defensive clearly caught the eye of the soon-to-be senior and Utah is a program he's heavily considering.

As for when he'll make his decision, Fontenette expects to release a top three after his visit to Vanderbilt this weekend. He will then commit on his birthday, July 5.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes