Recruiting: New 2023 commit Dijon Stanley shared his excitement to join Utah's running back group and why he committed on spot

Last Tuesday the University of Utah received a commitment from three-star athlete Dijon Stanley. Despite having received a handful of offers from several other Pac-12 schools, Stanley committed shortly after his visit to the U as he realized the opportunity to not only develop on the field, but in the classroom and as a man.

"It was a blessing to get an offer from the University of Utah , its a great academic school and a great football environment. I chose the University of Utah because I feel that it was the best fit for me to grow as a man. Not only in the world of football but also for furthering my academic career," Stanley said.

While Utah's recent success in winning the Pac-12 helps with the recruitment of any prospect, it's not something that Stanley was particularly focused on. For him, its more about the usage of the running backs and his relationship with Coach Quinton Ganther, as thats the group he'll be joining.

"Utah's recent success didn’t really play a factor in my commitment," Stanley said. "Yes, its great that they are the Pac-12 champions but they also run the ball a lot so thats why I picked Utah. I like the running back group. All the backs bring different assets to the team and they are all kinds of different."

"Me and Coach Ganther are very close. I like him a lot. He is a very down to earth person and he makes sure that you are always doing right, not only on the field but everywhere in life."

Overall, Stanley already had his eyes set on Utah but the visit confirmed all that he needed to know in order to commit. After experiencing the true family culture and recognizing that the Utes could help him reach his maximum potential, Stanley was ready to call Salt Lake City home.

"The visit made me want to commit on the spot, which I did because I already had the idea that I was going to go to Utah, but wanted to see what the area and environment was like. I’m very excited to bond with my new family and showcase my talents on a wider stage. I’m also excited to further my education and get my degree," He said.

For now, Stanley will join the program as a member of the class of 2023 but hasn't decided on when he will enroll.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes