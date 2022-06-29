Recruiting: New Utah commit CJ Blocker shares how his relationship with Coach Shah secured his commitment

Skip to main content
Just days after his visit, 2023 cornerback CJ Blocker committed to Utah and explained how his relationship with coach Shah impacted his decision.

Courtesy of CJ Blocker.

On Tuesday, the University of Utah received a commitment from three-star cornerback CJ Blocker from New Caney, TX. Despite receiving more than 15 total offers, the likes of which included Nebraska, Boston College, Utah State and Washington State, Blocker committed to what he described as, "one of the best programs in the college world," just days after his official visit.

"It [the offer from Utah] means that one of the best programs in the college world sees my talent and believes in me. It means a lot that one of the best staffs want me to play for them and to be a part of the great things they got coming," Blocker said.

In terms of why he was so quick to commit to Utah, the visit did play a role, but its primarily been the relationship he's created with cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah and the belief he has in the program to get him to the next level.

"I committed to Utah because of a lot of things," Blocker said. "One of them is how close me and coach Shah are, and I know they [Utah] can get me to where I want to be and develop me into a great player. They know what they're talking about and do stuff the right way. The people and staff in Salt Lake are great people, they're nice and very welcoming."

"Me and coach Shah's relationship is really what brought me to utah. Their recent success and how good coaches they have [too], but he’s the main piece. On my visit I came in and left with things I didn’t know. I already got coached up in two days, so that just shows that he’s a great coach and cares," He added.

In addition to connecting with coach Shah, Blocker was also thoroughly impressed with the defense and their recent success as they dominated the Pac-12 last season. He attributed much of that to Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley, describing him as one of the best he's ever seen.

"Utah's success shows that what they have been preaching and installing into their players and student has been working, and I want to be a part of that success," Blocker said.

"They're being coached by one of the best defensive coordinators in my opinion," He continued. "It shows it has been working as they’ve been the number one defense in the Pac-12 and top defenses in the country."

Not only did Utah's impressive coaching staff and defensive production leave an impression on the soon-to-be high school senior, but like many other recruits, Blocker also couldn't help but notice Utah's family atmosphere and the standards they hold one another to.

"Utah is different in the way they have developed players and the way they are big on family. Everyone is family oriented and are very good people with very strong mindsets. They do things the right way and hold their players to a high standard," Blocker explained.

As for when he plans to enroll, Blocker will finish out high school and his track season before joining Utah in the summer of 2023.

