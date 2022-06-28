Recruiting: New Utah commit Jo'Laison Landry explains why he chose to 'join the best defense in the country'

On Monday, the University of Utah received a commitment from Jo'Laison Landry, a defensive lineman from Houston, TX. Despite receiving more than 15 total offers, the likes of which included SMU, Memphis, UNLV and Washington State, Landry committed to what he described as his "dream school" just days after his official visit.

"Having an offer from Utah is crazy because it was one of my dreams schools and I can’t believe I’m going there. The environment and the players really touched my heart. The coaches kept in contact with me and we have a great relationship. I need a change in my life and to join the best defense in the country," Landry said.

In regards to his visit, Not only did Landry recognize the incredible talent of Utah's defense, but the visit to Salt Lake City played a big role in his decision. Being recruited as an end, Utah made Landry feel very important which helped secure his commitment. He also mentioned that the Utes were impressed with his speed and hands, something that will be a staple of his game once he joins the program.

"Man, I'm trying to have the same success next year with them because I’m a dawg and I love the game of football. It [the visit] impacted me by [Utah] saying I’m very important to the team and school, and they need someone different with hands. The defense is just crazy with techniques and hands...I’ll be playing the edge, and I have the speed, size and hands, why not play in the trenches?" Landry explained.

Courtesy of Jo'Laison Landry.

In addition to feeling right at home in Salt Lake City, Landry connected with current Utah freshman and defensive lineman Chase Kennedy, who is also from Texas.

"Chase Kennedy made me feel like home and gave me a real conversation about Utah," He said.

After announcing his commitment to the Utes, Landry will attempt to enroll in the spring of 2023.

