Recruiting: New Utah commit Kainoa Carvalho is excited to continue his family's legacy as a Ute

On Tuesday, August 2, the University of Utah received a commitment from three-star wide receiver and legacy recruit Kainoa Carvalho. Despite receiving 10 total offers, the likes of which included Hawaii, Air Force, San Diego State and Navy, Carvalho committed to a Utah program that he believes to be well on the rise.

"[I committed] because of the success they had, all that they do and the love that they showed me. Of course, them being the first ones, my dad was in the factor of it, and just the coaching staff. They've always been awesome to me and showed a lot of love. I feel like there is something special building there and its always been a dream of mine to play in the Pac-12 and compete for a National Championship. I think they're really competing for one," Carvalho said.

As he mentioned, Carvalho's father Stewart had an impact on his decision which primarily had to do with the fact that Stewart was a running back for the Utes back in the late 90's. Now following in his fathers footsteps, Carvalho hopes to carry on that rich Utah tradition.

"There's a lot of tradition in Utah. I was born and raised in Utah and my father went there so there's deep legacy and history. When I had that offer, it meant the world to me," Carvalho explained.

"I grew up watching Utah football. All my uncles and aunts went to the University of Utah. A lot of uncles played there too. I've always been in that atmosphere and I just grew to love it," He added.

Apart from his family, Carvalho was also interested in Utah because of their success and how the program appears to be heavily on the rise after winning the Pac-12 Championship in 2021.

"A lot of people don't realize how good Utah is," Carvalho said. "They really disrespect the football up there. Seeing them beat teams like Oregon, they're getting respected more and I really do feel that it was big for them the win the Pac-12."

As for his own recruitment, Carvalho will primarily join the Utes as a receiver but has the potential to become a running back, and might even see some time as a returner on special teams. Before we makes his way to Salt Lake City, the soon-to-be senior is focused on not only repeating as the Gatorade Player of the Year for the State of Hawaii, but specifically developing his yards after catch as a receiver.

"I'm really just trying to focus on my yards after catch and being explosive in that area. Anyone can catch a ball, get open, run routes, but it's what they do after the catch. So, I'm really trying to focus on that and improve as well," Carvalho said.

Despite being a member of the class of 2023, Carvalho will serve a two-year LDS mission before enrolling in 2025.

