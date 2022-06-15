Recruiting: Three-star offensive lineman Ethan Thomason shares that 'every aspect was answered' on Utah visit

This past weekend, the University of Utah hosted a number of recruits, including highly talented and sought after three-star offensive lineman Ethan Thomason from Fort Collins, CO. Following the visit Thomason shared his thoughts on what an offer from the reigning Pac-12 Champions means to him in addition to a few details from his visit.

"It means a lot, they're a great program and they've had lots of great success in recent years with wins and putting guys into the league, they have a great development program," Thomason said.

"Winning the Pac-12 is really big with all the great teams in the conference, and recent success has definitely been on another level. It definitely impacts me as a recruit a lot. I am a competitor and want to win a lot of games. Also, going to a successful program will help play against high competition and get good film for the next level," he added.

As an offensive lineman, Thomason took note last season as the Utes eventually became one of the most impenetrable lines in not only the conference, but the country as well. One thing that stood out to Thomason about the position group was the coaching of Jim Harding and his ability to develop NFL-level talent.

"Yeah its big time," Thomason said. "I really, really like coach Jim Harding. He's one of my favorite O-line coaches that I have ever met. He develops guys and he really cares about the guys on and off the field. From my meeting with him, we actually went through my film, analyzed it, and he told me things I could improve."

Specifically from the position group itself, Thomason was really impressed with sophomore Jaren Kump who started as a true freshman and is poised for a big comeback season in 2022.

"Jaren Kump is a great guy, great player. He started as a true freshman and you can tell he's a dawg. He works and he works really hard. I was able to watch a little bit of the lift and he was just going and going. Im excited to see what he does this year," he said.

Overall, this visit for the talented offensive lineman was incredibly productive. Based on his comments, the Utes certainly went the extra mile to help Thomason understand what their program is all about and how he could excel if he ends up deciding that Salt Lake City is the best place for him. While Thomason wont end up deciding until fall, it appears Utah has put themselves in a great position to be a heavily considered destination.

"I was really impressed with the visit, it was very thorough. Every aspect I possibly could've wondered about was answered on the visit and that's what was so impressive...I thought that it was really informative and will help me with my decision," he said.

