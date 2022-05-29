Skip to main content
Recruiting: Utah makes top 10 for 2023 3-star edge Brad Spence

After an impressive 2021 season, Utah's linebacker room is gaining the attention of the nation's top recruits.

The University of Utah made the early cut of three-star edge and highly sought after recruit Brad Spence, after the 2023 defender announced his top-10 list via twitter on Friday. Amongst the 10 included Texas, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Arkansas, Missouri, Cal, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Duke and of course, Utah.

At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Spence presents good size and strength to dominate at the linebacker position. This past season, Spence played in 10 games where he recorded 72 tackles (7.2 per game), 51 of which were solo, and included 11 tackles for loss. Overall, Spence is ranked the No. 60 edge nationally and the No. 136 prospect out of the State of Texas.

According to sources, Utah and Texas were two schools who stood out early in Spence's recruitment. While he has drawn a lot more attention since then, accruing more than 30 offers, it is a good sign to see the Utes in the top-10. However, with Texas just a few hours away from his hometown of Houston, and the Longhorns making a push, it will be interesting to see where the highly talented defender lands.

Interestingly enough, of his top-10 schools, Texas is the only one to have hosted the soon to be senior. Over the course of the summer, Spence is expected to make three or four visits before he potentially commits right before his final high school season.

