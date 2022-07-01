Recruiting: Utah makes top 3 for 2023 three-star defensive back Johnathan Hall

The University of Utah made the cut for three-star defensive-back Johnathan Hall, after the 2023 defender announced his top-three list via twitter on Thursday. Amongst the three included Texas, Missouri and of course, Utah.

At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Hall has great size for the safety position which he combines with a punishing physicality and nose for the football, having also played as a linebacker. Demonstrated throughout his game, Hall is a very versatile defender, capable of locking down the secondary and sniffing out run plays. Additionally, Hall can also quickly analyze offenses, allowing him to swiftly navigate the trenches and make explosive tackles.

Overall, Hall is the No. 50 ranked linebacker nationally and the No. 110 prospect out of the state of Texas.

While Missouri appears to be a strong option for the talented 2023 defender, Hall also visited Utah this last weekend. Given their ability to develop NFL-level defenders from the linebacker and secondary position groups, and their strong family culture which is important to Hall, Utah should remain a strong contender.

As for his decision, Hall plans to announce his commitment on Saturday, July 2.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes