Recruiting: Utah makes top 9 for 2023 4-star safety Jordan Sanford

After an impressive 2021 season, Utah's secondary is gaining the attention of the nation's top recruits.

Zion Steptoe, Utah Football Commit / Courtesy of Zion Septoe Twitter

The University of Utah made the early cut of four-star safety and highly sought after recruit Jordan Sanford, after the 2023 defender announced his top-9 list via twitter on Wednesday. Amongst the 9 included TCU, Vanderbilt, Michigan, Texas Tech, Washington, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, SMU and of course, Utah.

At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Sanford has the adequate size in order to defend the secondary. But what makes him truly special is his speed and elite athletic abilities, demonstrated in his track performances. During his career, Sanford has posted six 100-meter times under 11.00, proving he can stay with just about anybody.

As for this past season of football, Sanford appeared in 13 games and registered 34 total tackles, one sack, seven pass break-ups, one forced fumble and two interceptions. Overall, Sanford is ranked the No. 27 cornerback nationally and the No. 47 prospect out of the state of Texas.

According to sources, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State appear to be early favorites, especially with both schools just a few hours from his hometown of Arlington, Texas. However, having just received several offers over the past few weeks, including one from Utah back on May 24, and another from Michigan on May 31, Sanford appears to be attracting a lot of attention.

While Texas Tech remains the current insider prediction, Sanford doesn't appear to be in any hurry to make a decision, especially with several summer visits now scheduled. If the Utes can secure a visit, there's a good chance they'd improve their stock and remain one of his top schools as they've recently done with so many others.

