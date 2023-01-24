Skip to main content
Utah Utes commit Mikey Matthews earns four-star rating

Wide receiver Mikey Matthews has received an updated four-star composite rating.
On Friday, January 20, wide receiver Mikey Matthews received an updated four-star Composite rating by 247Sports.

Standing 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Matthews is a shifty and talented receiver who specializes in making defenders miss. With great speed and the ability to change directions on a dime, Matthews can easily shake secondary defenders and make a few other miss after making the catch. 

Previously receiving a three-star rating of .8867, Matthews received a boost of .0078 and .0041 last week, resulting in an updated four-star composite rating of .8985.

After accepting an invite to Under Armour Week and the All-America Game, Matthew's caught the attention of many as he demonstrated his elite abilities throughout four practices and the game itself.

This recent update should come as no surprise as Matthews has been a highlight reel as of late and put on a show amongst some of the nations top recruits at Under Armour Week. 

If he can build upon these performances and continue to develop, Matthews has the potential to be one of the best receivers at Utah in recent years.

Utah Utes
