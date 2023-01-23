Skip to main content
Watch: Utes cornerback records interception in Polynesian Bowl

Courtesy of CJ Blocker.

Watch: Utes cornerback records interception in Polynesian Bowl

During the Polynesian Bowl, new Utah cornerback CJ Blocker recorded an impressive interception against a five-star quarterback.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

This past weekend, several incoming Utes participated in the 2023 Polynesian Bowl that annually highlights some of the nation's top recruits from each graduating high school class. 

As one of 10 signees representing the University of Utah at the Polynesian Bowl, four-star cornerback CJ Blocker demonstrated his elite defensive abilities as he picked off five-star quarterback and Tennessee commit Nico Lamaleava during the first quarter of play.

While staying connected to his assignment, Blocker easily anticipated the play, read Lamaleava's eyes the whole way, stepped up, and jumped the route ahead of him to secure the football.

Not only was this impressive given how talented Lamaleava is and the fact that Blocker perfectly anticipated the play in order to force a turnover, but this also greatly shifted the momentum, halting a drive that had previously completed four straight passes and set up Blocker's team for the first score of the day.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In addition to the interception, Blocker would finish the game with 2 total tackles, one of which was solo.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

Utah guard No. 10 Marco Anthony
Basketball

How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes vs Washington Huskies

By Cole Bagley
Screen Shot 2022-06-14 at 11.33.36 PM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) walks with assistance off the field in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions of the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl.
Football

Injury Report: How long will Utah's Cameron Rising be out?

By Cole Bagley
Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 10.04.37 AM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star OT Spencer Fano

By Cole Bagley
A general view of the football helmet worn by the Utah Utes against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Recruiting

Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson visits Utah Football

By Cole Bagley
Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 10.17.08 AM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star WR Kainoa Carvalho

By Cole Bagley
Runnin' Utes Throwback Uniforms.
Basketball

How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes at USC Trojans

By Cole Bagley
10435236
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star CB Smith Snowden

By Cole Bagley