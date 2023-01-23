Watch: Utes cornerback records interception in Polynesian Bowl

This past weekend, several incoming Utes participated in the 2023 Polynesian Bowl that annually highlights some of the nation's top recruits from each graduating high school class.

As one of 10 signees representing the University of Utah at the Polynesian Bowl, four-star cornerback CJ Blocker demonstrated his elite defensive abilities as he picked off five-star quarterback and Tennessee commit Nico Lamaleava during the first quarter of play.

While staying connected to his assignment, Blocker easily anticipated the play, read Lamaleava's eyes the whole way, stepped up, and jumped the route ahead of him to secure the football.

Not only was this impressive given how talented Lamaleava is and the fact that Blocker perfectly anticipated the play in order to force a turnover, but this also greatly shifted the momentum, halting a drive that had previously completed four straight passes and set up Blocker's team for the first score of the day.

In addition to the interception, Blocker would finish the game with 2 total tackles, one of which was solo.

