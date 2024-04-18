Utah secures commitment from Utah State DE Paul Fitzgerald
The Utah Utes have been putting in work in the transfer portal during the spring window, as they landed commitments from two transfers in the same day.
Shortly after landing a commitment from 6-foot-6 Syracuse wide receiver transfer Damien Alford, they crossed over to the defensive side of the ball and landed Utah State defensive end Paul Fitzgerald. The former three-star recruit exploded in his redshirt freshman season with the Aggies in 2023, recording 46 total tackles, 8 sacks, and a forced fumble.
He will look to push for a role on a Utah defense that is figuring out ways to replace the production lost in Jonah Elliss' departure.
The Utes have landed 11 transfers and currently hold the No. 36 class in the country.
