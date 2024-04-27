All Utes

Utah Utes EDGE Jonah Elliss Selected By The Denver Broncos With The No. 76 Pick Overall

Sep 23, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3) is sacked by Utah
Sep 23, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3) is sacked by Utah / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
The Utah Utes have had two players drafted on day two of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Joining safety Cole Bishop, Utah star pass-rusher Jonah Elliss heard his name called. He was selected with the No. 76 overall pick by the Denver Broncos.

Elliss had the best season of his career this past year, and departed Utah having recorded 78 total tackles, 23 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and 16 sacks. The Broncos are getting someone who can contribute to their pass rush immediately, and could end up being a cornerstone of the defense.

