Colin Barczi's Home Run Gives Vanderbilt Series Win Against Florida
No. 23 Vanderbilt doesn’t many home runs, but the Commodores sure do make them count like they did Saturday against Florida.
With the game tied 2-2 at Condron Park in Gainesville, Fla. Vanderbilt’s Colin Barczi came to the plate after a pinch runner was caught stealing second base. The Commodores challenged the call, which was a close play, but the failed challenge didn’t matter. Barczi hit a home run to shallow right field facing a 1-2 count that gave Vanderbilt the lead and victory, 3-2.
The Commodores (22-8, 6-5 SEC) secured the series win with their one-run win Saturday. Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin hasn’t announced his starting pitcher for Sunday’s game, but it won’t be Connor Fennell.
Fennell entered the game in the bottom of the ninth and made sure the Gators didn’t pull off a comeback. He did allow a two-out double to Colby Shelton, but ended the inning with two strikeouts and no runs scored.
Shelton being stranded at second base was a common occurrence for Florida on Saturday. The Gators ended the game with 11 runners left on base, including back-to-back innings with the bases loaded and no runs scored.
Jonathan Vastine got the scoring started for Vanderbilt with a solo home run in third inning and Mike Mancini extended that lead with an RBI double in the fifth inning. Florida would score its first run of the weekend in the bottom half of the fifth inning and tied the game with a Heyman RBI single to center field that tied the game.
Vanderbilt starting pitcher put in a solid start with one run on four hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. In a repeat of his Friday appearance, Miller Green entered the game with two outs and the bases loaded. Green didn’t get a strikeout this time, but did get a fly out to end the inning without any more run scored.
Adam Kranzler got the win for the Commodores, relieving Green in the sixth inning and holding the Gators to just one run on three hits.
Vanderbilt and Florida will conclude their series Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. on SEC Network.