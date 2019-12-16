VandyMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Defending National Champs Preseason Number Two

Greg Arias

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt received 495 points and enters its 2020 campaign ranked No. 2 in Collegiate Baseball’s preseason poll, the publication announced Monday.

The Commodores, who were picked to finish second by the publication a season ago, are among five Southeastern Conference programs in the top nine. Louisville is ranked No. 1 in the poll – the Commodores and Cardinals will meet May 5 at Hawkins Field.

Vanderbilt has been ranked inside the top 10 in 10 consecutive seasons. During that stretch, the Commodores have captured two national titles and advanced to the College World Series four times.

The Dores will play a combined 18 games against preseason top-25 teams including three-game series against No. 6 Mississippi State, No. 7 Georgia, No. 11 LSU and No. 14 Florida. South Alabama, who Vanderbilt opens home play against Feb. 18-19, is ranked No. 23.

Team banquet scheduled for Feb. 1

The Vanderbilt baseball program is set to host its annual team banquet Feb. 1 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville.

Head coach Tim Corbin will introduce the 2020 student-athletes and staff while also celebrating the program’s 2019 national championship season and individual award winners. The event is scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. with the start of a silent auction which runs until 7:15 p.m.

Student-athletes are scheduled to sign team autographs from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Tickets are available by visiting VUCommodores.com and can also be purchased at the ticket office in McGugin Center. For a fifth consecutive year, admission is priced at only $50 and includes a buffet-style dinner and complimentary valet parking (subject to availability at hotel).

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Season Is Here For Vanderbilt Football

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason and his staff are on the road recruiting as the early signing period of college football begins this week. Who, and how many of the current list of commitments will sign with the Commodores this week is unknown.

Vanderbilt Basketball Much Too Early Season Report Card

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball team currently sit at 6-3 coming off their loss to Liberty as they prepare to face Loyola of CHicago in Poenix on Wednesday. It's time for the first report card of the season.

Shooting Dooms Vanderbilt In 61-56 Home Loss To The Liberty Flames

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball team returned to the court after an eleven day break for finals week, hosting the undefeated Liberty Flames at Memorial Gym.

Vanderbilt Recruit Preview: Chase Lloyd

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt football recruit Chase Lloyd, a wide receiver from Westlake High School in Atlanta has been committed to the Commodores since June, and we take a closer look at him as signing day approches.

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters- Liberty Flames

Greg Arias

A few quick stats for the Commodores as they get set to take on Liberty in their ninth game of the season.

Vanderbilt Basketball Hosts Liberty Saturday

Greg Arias

The Liberty University Flames are undefeated (11-0) and visit Memorial Gym on Saturday night to face the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Vanderbilt Baseball Duo Top Perfect Game Draft Projections

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt’s Austin Martin and Kumar Rocker are ranked as Perfect Game’s top college prospects for the 2020 and ’21 MLB Draft, respectively, the publication announced this week.

It's The Biggest Decision Of Their Lives, And It's Their Decision

Greg Arias

Recruting high school football players has become its own industry, and it's the lifeblood of every college football program, but some fans are idiots and take things too far.

Vanderbilt Recruit Preview: Donovan Kaufman

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Recruit Preview: Donovan Kaufman

Vanderbilt's Saben Lee Named SEC Player of the Week

Greg Arias

Junior scored a career-high 25 points in win over Buffalo