Game Preview: Vanderbilt to Face Toughest Midweek Foe Yet
No. 11 Vanderbilt has the 10th hardest schedule in the country based on strength of schedule rankings and is close to securing a spot as host for a NCAA Regional win.
The Commodores (34-14, 14-10 SEC) rank third in RPI in the nation and are 8-8 against Top 25. Nobody will question the difficulty of their schedule, but the Commodores have only played ranked opponents on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. They’ve been somewhat dominant in midweek games, losing just once to Middle Tennessee.
That changes Tuesday night when the Commodores head north for the annual Battle of the Barrel against No. 20 Louisville (32-15, 13-11 ACC). Vanderbilt has its biggest weekend series of the year coming up against No. 15 Tennessee (37-11, 14-10 SEC) and that’ll impact the NCAA Tournament.
But a win Tuesday against the Cardinals will make it hard to put Vanderbilt outside of the top 16 teams in the nation. From there, it’s not a stretch to think a series win against the struggling Volunteers (3-6 in last three SEC series) would put the Commodores into the top eight (meaning they’d host a NCAA Regional and, potentially, a NCAA Super Regional).
Of course, Louisville has plenty to play for. A win against Vanderbilt, combined with a series win against Georgia Tech this weekend, could put the Cardinals back in play to host a NCAA Regional of their own.
So, yes, it’s a midweek game. But there’s plenty on the line for both teams. Here’s everything to know about Tuesday’s game, including starting lineups, weather forecast (no storms for a change), and streaming information:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
- RJ Austin CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, RF
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Chris Maldonado, DH
- Mike Mancini, 2B
Louisville Cardinals Starting Lineup
- Lucas Moore, CF
- Alex Alicea, SS
- Zion Rose, LF
- Jake Munroe, 3B
- Eddie King Jr., DH
- Tague Davis, 1B
- Michael Lippe, RF
- George Baker, C
- Kamau Neighbors, 2B
Pitching Matchup
RHP Austin Nye (2-0, 1.83 ERA, 39.1 IP, 46 SO, 16 BB, 8 ER, .209 b/avg.) vs. LHP Colton Hartman (1-0, 10.66 ERA, 12.2 IP, 17 SO, 12 BB, 15 ER, 2.53 WHIP)
Weather Forecast
As a nice change-of-pace for Vanderbilt, there is no rain in the AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday night’s game. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s and into the lower 60s by the end of the game. Winds will be minimal at 7 mph and wind gusts up to 12 mph.
How to Watch
Who: No. 11 Vanderbilt Commodores (34-14, 14-10 SEC) at No. 20 Louisville Cardinals (32-15, 13-11 ACC)
When: 6 p.m., Tuesday
Where: Jim Patterson Stadium, Louisville, Ky.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats