How Far does Vanderbilt's Perfect Week Move Them Up Top 25 Rankings?
Vanderbilt baseball coaches, players and fans should all be smiling Monday morning. The Commodores swept its weekend series against Florida and their rival, Tennessee, fell from its perch atop the college baseball world.
The Commodores (24-8, 7-5 SEC) never trailed the Gators in any of this weekend’s games and, when combined by with their midweek win against Western Kentucky, the Commodores’ perfect week saw them rise in the latest top 25 rankings.
Vanderbilt moved up six spots in the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings to No. 17 and one spot in the Baseball America Top 25 Rankings to No. 15. Here’s what Baseball America had to say about Vanderbilt’s week:
“Vanderbilt bounced back in emphatic fashion after a humbling sweep against Arkansas, reminding the league that resilience is still a hallmark of Tim Corbin’s program. The Commodores responded with a perfect week that included a gritty 5-4 win over a red-hot Western Kentucky team and was punctuated by a historic weekend sweep of Florida in Gainesville—their first in program history. It also marked the first time since 2004 that Florida has been swept at home, with Georgia accomplishing the same feat earlier this season. RJ Austin, Riley Nelson and Jonathan Vastine led the charge at the plate, combining for 19 hits, six extra-base knocks and 10 RBIs over four games. With Dayton on deck midweek and a tricky road series at Oklahoma looming, Vanderbilt looks to be finding its stride.”
There’s also a new No. 1 team in both rankings. Arkansas has moved into the top spot this week after Tennessee lost two-of-three games against Texas A&M (who Vanderbilt swept earlier this season). The Volunteers didn’t fall far, though, being ranked No. 4 by Baseball America and No. X by D1Baseball.
Next up for the Commodores will be home game Tuesday against Dayton. First-pitch is set for 6 p.m. on SECN+.
Here are the complete top 25 rankings by D1Baseball and Baseball America:
D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings
- Arkansas (30-3)
- Texas (26-4)
- LSU (30-3)
- Clemson (30-5)
- Tennessee (28-4)
- Ole Miss (24-7)
- Georgia (29-5)
- Oregon State (22-7)
- Florida State (25-6)
- UCLA (25-6)
- Auburn (22-10)
- Alabama (27-6)
- UC Irvine (23-7)
- Louisville (24-7)
- Oregon (22-9)
- North Carolina (24-8)
- Vanderbilt (24-8)
- Georgia Tech (26-6)
- Oklahoma (23-8)
- Troy (24-9)
- Coastal Carolina (23-9)
- Kansas (27-6)
- Southern Miss (22-10)
- Arizona (22-9)
- Virginia Tech (22-10)
Baseball America Top 25 Rankings
- Arkansas (30-3)
- Texas (26-4)
- LSU (30-3)
- Tennessee (28-4)
- Clemson (30-5)
- Georgia (29-5)
- Ole Miss (24-7)
- North Carolina (24-8)
- Auburn (22-10)
- Oregon State (22-7)
- Louisville (24-7)
- Wake Forest (23-10)
- Florida State (25-6)
- Alabama (27-6)
- Vanderbilt (24-8)
- Oklahoma (23-8)
- UCLA (25-6)
- UC Irvine (23-7)
- Kansas (27-6)
- Georgia Tech (26-6)
- Troy (24-9)
- Arizona (22-9)
- Oregon (22-9)
- TCU (25-8)
- Western Kentucky (27-5)