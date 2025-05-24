Vanderbilt Commodores

How to Watch: SEC Baseball Tournament Championship Game

Vanderbilt Commodores will face Ole Miss Rebels in Sunday's SEC tournament championship game. Here's everything to know about how to watch and follow the game.

Vanderbilt Commodores players celebrate victory as Vanderbilt Commodores take on Tennessee Volunteer during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, May 24, 2025. Vanderbilt Commodores defeated Tennessee Volunteer 10-0 in 7 innings.
SCHEDULE UPDATE: Due to inclement weather in Sunday's forecast for Hoover, Ala., Sunday's SEC Championship has been moved up to an earlier start time. The game will now start at noon.

Tim Corbin’s 11th appearance in the SEC Championship Baseball Tournament final may be with one the hottest teams he’s ever taken to Hoover, Ala.

The Commodores have won their last seven games, including two dominant wins in the SEC Tournament this week. They beat Oklahoma in Thursday’s quarterfinal game, 6-1, and then shutout instate rival Tennessee 10-0 in Saturday’s semifinal game.

Vanderbilt is now 9-2 in its last 11 SEC games, which started after the Commodores’ last SEC series loss to Ole Miss.

“I think sometimes teams take a while to find their identity, and as I was saying the other day, there's no magic pill or magic dust to any of this,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said after Saturday’s game. “I think they've had a good focus of just getting better, and really, that's what it's been from the middle of the year. The results have been consistent, and that's all that matters.”

Now the Commodores have a chance to assemble an elite-level bullen and avenge that series loss. (Avengers assemble, anyone?)

Vanderbilt, the tournament’s No. 4 seed, will face No. 7-seed Ole Miss for the SEC Tournament championship. You’ll find all the tv, radio, live stats and other information below.

The Rebels’ path to the finale included an extra game, but they dispatched Florida (who came into the tournament ranked 15th national) 3-1 and upset No. 2-seed Arkansas 5-2. Although, it is Arkansas in the postseason so maybe it’s not really an upset?

What certainly wasn't an upset was Ole Miss beating the nation’s top-ranked team, LSU, in Saturday’s semifinal 2-0.

So, that sets up a meeting of the SEC's two hottest teams for the SEC Championship. Here's the previously mentioned information:

2025 SEC Baseball Championship Tournament Bracket, post-semi finals.
How to Watch: No. 7-Seed Ole Miss vs. No. 4-Seed Vanderbilt

Who: Ole Miss Rebels (40-18, 16-14 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (41-16, 19-11 SEC)

When: Noon, Sunday

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium; Hoover, Ala.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 74-67-2

Last Meeting: Vanderbilt 13, Ole Miss 0 (April 27, 2025)

Last time out, Commodores: def. Tennessee 10-0, (7 innings)

Last time out, Volunteers: def. LSU 2-0

