JD Thompson Drafted 59th Overall
Vanderbilt left-hander JD Thompson has been drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 59th pick in the MLB Draft.
Thompson pitched three years at Vanderbilt, but now he’s likely to sign with the Brewers and start a professional career. Vanderbilt’s Friday Night starter finished 2025 with a 6-5 record and a 4.00 ERA in 16 starts before Vanderbilt’s season was ended in the Nashville regional.
“JD is another one of those throwback players,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said prior to the season in a release. “There are no instructions to coaching him. ‘Here is a ball and glove, now go pitch.’ He answers the question of whether a baseball player should play other sports…he played them all. He became one of our most reliable starters last year. He simply competes for his team, while having a steady mental approach. JD is a winning ball player who has learned how to navigate early challenges in his life and grow in the most responsive way. He is a bulldog.”
Thompson–a 21 year old who attended the MLB Draft Combine–was rated as the 66th best prospect in the draft by MLB Pipeline. He was expected by the Vanderbilt staff to depart this offseason.
The Rusk, Texas, native was Vanderbilt’s first selection in the MLB Draft.