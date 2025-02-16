Late Grand Slam Lifts No. 16 Vanderbilt Baseball Over UC Irvine
Vanderbilt baseball's ( 2-1) relief pitching nearly spoiled a strong start to the third game at the 2025 MLB Invitational as the Commodores had to mount a comeback of their own to defeat UC Irvine (2-1) 9-8 to leave Arizona with two quality victories on the season's opening weekend.
Vanderbilt appeared to be rolling in their last game at the 2025 MLB Invitational, scoring in the first, third and sixth innings to open a 5-0 lead but UC Irvine sprung to life in the bottom of the sixth. The Anteaters sent 10 batters to the plate, managing four extra-base hits with two batters hit and one run scored on a wild pitch off relievers Hudson Barton, Matthew Shorey and England Bryan to take control of the game at 6-5.
The Commodores, however, didn't quit as they battled back to load the bases in the top of the 8th inning. Yavapai College junior transfer Riley Nelson stepped into the batters' box and cleared the bases for a grand slam to clear the bases and retake the lead at 9-7.
Nelson's first Commodore home run ensured his new team went home happy as Vanderbilt put reliever Miller Green on the bump to finish off the game. The Anteaters didn't take the loss willingly as James Castagnola hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth innning to draw the deficit to just one, but Green stayed steady and closed out the game. His struck out two batters and gave up two hits and one run in his two innings of work to claim his second save of the season.
Vanderbilt starting pitcher Cody Bowker set the tone well for the Commodores defense pitching 4 innings, allowing no runs off two hits and a walk while striking out six before handing the ball to the bullpen, continuing Vanderbilt's weekend theme of strong outtings from starting pitchers.
RJ Austin hit his first home run of the season to open the scoring in the first inning for Vanderbilt. Austin finished with two hits, two RBIs with a walk, stolen base and a single strikeout.
The Commodores return to Nashville for a pair of midweek games against Air Force on Tuesday and Wednesday to get the season started at Charles Hawkins Field.