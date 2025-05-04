Live Blog: No. 18 Alabama at No. 15 Vanderbilt Series Finale
Rain, rain go away, come against some other day.
Weather has had an impact on this weekend's series between No. 15 Vanderbilt and No. 18 Alabama, and Sunday's series finale may not avoid that same impact. Nashville experienced some showers earlier Sunday, but there's no rain in the forecast Sunday afternoon (evening and nighttime are different, but the game should be over before any of that comes into play).
Follow along below for live updates, reactions and analysis of the Commodores and Crimson Tide's rubber match Sunday to decide the series winner.
Live Updates
(Most recent updates at the top.)
3rd Inning
T3: As a sportswriter who likes things to move quickly, I love Connor Fennell's pace. He works fast and usually gets a warning from umpires about pitching too quickly. It also helps he's really good. Five Ks already today. Vanderbilt 1, Alabama 0
2nd Inning
B2: Alabama's Zane Adams is also looking really good, despite the Nelson home run. He's allowed just one other hit and has issued no walks and just got his first strikeout. Vanderbilt 1, Alabama 0
T2: Connor Fennell is wheeling and dealing. He's thrown 24 pitches and has four strikeouts and just one hit (that RJ Austin normally catches). Vanderbilt 1, Alabama 0
1st Inning
B1: TV announcers with a nice bit of foreshadowing. They mentioned the wind flying straight to center field and one pitch later, Riley Nelson hits a home run to center field. Vanderbilt 1, Alabama 0
T1: Not too many people hit a ball towards Vanderbilt center fielder RJ Austin and get on base. But the SEC's batting average leader, Kade Snell, did on a first pitch change up that ended up turning into a triple. But Connor Fennell looks good early with two swinging strikeouts. Vanderbilt 0, Alabama 0
Pregame
Alright folks, let's see what happens today. Taylor Hodges back for the Commodores' series finale against Alabama.
I'm excited to see Connor Fennell pitch and I hope he continues to pitch well. Vanderbilt probably needs him to because we have no idea what kind of offense we'll get at the plate from the Commodores. Vandy fans have to be hoping its the offense from Friday and not Saturday.
First-pitch is coming up soon.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, RF
- Mac Rose, DH
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Mike Mancini, 2B
Alabama Crimson Tide Starting Lineup
- Bryce Fowler, RF
- Justin Lebron, SS
- Kade Snell, LF
- Richie Bonomolo Jr., CF
- Will Hodo, 1B
- Garrett Staton, 2B
- Brady Neal, C
- Jason Torres, 3B
- Coleman Mizell, DH
Pitching Matchup
LHP Zane Adams (6-2, 5.08 ERA, 51.1 IP, 46 SO, 18 BB, 29 ER, .280 b/avg.) vs. RHP Connor Fennell (5-0, 2.38 ERA, 34 IP, 63 SO, 6 BB, 9 ER, .172 b/avg.)
How to Watch
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats