Minor Leauge Baseball Fears And Vandy Boys

Tim Corbin and the Vanderbilt Commodores baseball program are one of the best- and still defending national champions- college programs in the nation, producing multiple major league players since 2002 when Corbin arrived in Nashville.

Conversely, minor league baseball has been around for decades. It is a staple of cities and towns across the nation, but the current coronavirus pandemic has left uncertainty for many teams.

A Sports Illustrated survey of minor league organizations, sent to all teams in late April, shows just how desperate the situation has become.

The responses of 68 clubs—in addition to interviews with executives representing 21 of those teams—make clear that the minor leagues are facing a crisis that could destroy professional baseball in cities across the country. At every classification level, in markets ranging from metropolitan cities to rural outposts, front offices are worried about their clubs’ survival, concerned about the viability of rival teams and wondering how the minors will recover from a pandemic that is pummeling an American institution.

Twenty-four teams (or 35% of respondents) said they were seriously concerned that lost revenue from this season would impact their ability to operate next season or in future years, ranking their level of worry at seven out of 10 or higher. Twelve of the clubs—including two of the 16 Triple A teams that replied and five of the 13 from Double A—said they were “extremely concerned” about their ability to continue operating in the future: a 10 out of 10.

Before the pandemic, there were reports that MLB was considering resolving several underperforming minor league teams, which fostered concerns, but now that concern seems to have turned to fear.

Along with that talent, Corbin and his Commodore program have provided the major leagues. More former Vanderbilt players are toiling in the minors awaiting their chance to make it to "the show."

What would it mean for the Commodores should minor league teams and leagues collapse?

While some of the top players on the Commodores roster might be able to find a spot, it would likely mean that fewer players would be drafted if there are fewer minor league franchises with where to place them.

What would that mean for the Vandy Boys?

It could mean that talented players might have to hang around the program just a while longer than previously if there are fewer places for them to play in a downsized minor league system.

Minor League baseball in places like Nashville, where the Sounds have been a staple since the 1970s and who have had players like Don Mattingly, Steve Balboni, Willie McGee and multiple others who have gone on to big-league stardom on their rosters, seeing them, and others like them gone would be a blow.

We talk and often write about college football and the issues caused by the pandemic. Still, the future of minor league baseball seems far more uncertain than anything facing college football.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.