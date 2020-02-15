CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Recapping: Tough day in the Desert for Vandy Boys in Season Opener

Greg Arias


SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Michigan’s Matthew Schmidt hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth to give Michigan a 4-3 win over Vanderbilt in the 2020 season opener at Salt River Fields in the MLB4 Tournament.

The Wolverines (1-0) were down to their final two outs before a one-out Clark Elliott single brought Schmidt to the plate. He took a 1-1 pitch from Vandy closer Tyler Brown out to left for the eventual game-winner.

Vandy had the bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the ninth but couldn’t plate the game-tying or winning run.

Vanderbilt (0-1) returns to action at 6 p.m. CT Saturday against UConn (0-1) which lost its opener 6-0 on Friday to Cal Poly.

The Dores had rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh and looked poised to start the year off with a victory.

Trailing 2-1, Spencer Jones and Justyn-Henry Malloy drew back-to-back, one-out walks to begin the rally. Michigan reliever Cameron Weston (0-1) then came in to face pinch-hitter Parker Noland.

Noland rolled a base hit through the right side to tie the game at 2-2. Harrison Ray came up and dropped down a perfect safety squeeze up the first-base line to score Malloy giving Vandy a 3-2 advantage.

Brown (0-1) worked around a one-out single in the eighth but couldn’t close things out in the ninth. Michigan won this round of a rematch of the 2019 College World Series finals.

Vanderbilt junior Mason Hickman started the game on the mound for the Commodores and went five innings. He surrendered one run (unearned) on three hits, struck out three, walked two and threw 87 pitches.

Ethan Smith threw two innings and struck out three while bridging the gap to Brown.

The Commodores had taken the lead early before falling behind late.

CJ Rodriguez drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the first ahead of Austin Martin and then took second and third on a wild pitch. Martin rolled a 3-0 offering to short to score Rodriguez making it 1-0.

Hickman ran into a bit of trouble in the fourth when Joe Donovan walked and Jack Blomgren ripped a single to right. Riley Bertram hit a sharp grounder to second that Ray scooped before throwing to second for the force – but short stop Carter Young’s throw to first skipped away which allowed Donovan to score and tie the game.

Facing Vandy’s Smith to start the seventh, Bertram rolled a ball to first that went right under the glove of Jones. Bertram moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and then quickly stole third.

An 0-1 pitch to Schmidt then skipped to the backstop and allowed Bertam to give the Wolverines a 2-1 lead before the wild last couple innings.

Michigan starter Jeff Criswell went 6 1/3 and gave up one earned run on two hits. He fanned five and walked four on 90 pitches. Isaiah Page got the save for the Wolverines.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Florida Edition Part II

The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators in the O-Dome tonight at 7 pm.

Greg Arias

Commodores came Close last time, can they Upend Florida in Gainesville Tonight

The Vanderbilt men's basketball team has one conference win so far this season, at home, can they get one on the road as they look to knock off Florida in Gainesville tonight.

Greg Arias

Michigan Overtakes Commodores with 9th Inning Homerun for 4-3 win.

Michigan got a small measure of revenge in their 4-3 win thanks to a Matt Schmidt two-run home run off Vanderbilt closer Tyler Brown in the top of the 9th inning at the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Scottsdale, Az.

Greg Arias

Commodores look to defend Gator Invitational championship

Spring golf season begins with Commodores looking to defend Gator Invitational championship.

Greg Arias

More from Justyn-Henry Malloy on his role this Season for Vandy Boys

As Vanderbilt begins its 2020 season this evening in Scottsdale, Az. what role will Justyn-Henry Malloy play this season?

Greg Arias

Slow down on high Expectations for Vandy Boys Season

Preseason rankings are great for media and fans, but might not be as realistic as some think, at least in the beginning.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt opens season with College World Series rematch

Vanderbilt kicks off the 2020 season against Michigan on Friday.

Greg Arias

Justyn-Henry Malloy Ready for Increased role this Season for Vandy Boys

Justyn-Henry Malloy waited his turn last season behind a talented starting lineup for Vanderbilt baseball, now the sophomore is ready for his chance to play a bigger role in 2020.

Greg Arias

Vandy Boys Headed To Arizona, Harrison Ray Ready for Season

The Vanderbilt Commodores begin the 2020 baseball season on Friday as they face Michigan in the season opener in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Greg Arias

Rotation set for Vandy Boys as they Begin Season on Friday Against Michigan

Tim Corbin and his Vanderbilt Commodores begin defense of their College World Series championship on Friday in Scottsdale, Az. as they face Michigan in the first of three games in three days. They will also face UConn and Cal-Poly.

Greg Arias