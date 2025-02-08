RJ Austin Named to Preseason Golden Spikes Watchlist: The Anchor, February 8, 2025
Yesterday, it was announced that Vanderbilt Baseball's RJ Austin has been named to the 2025 preseason Golden Spikes Award watchlist.
The Golden Spikes Award is given to the best player in college baseball throughout the course of the entire season. The 5-foot-11 Austin, who lists as a utility player on the official roster, comes into his junior season with plenty of MLB draft hype around him.
Austin led the team in batting average last season hitting .335 with 54 RBIs on 81 hits and swpied 28 stolen bases. He was named to the midseason Golden Spikes award watchlist in 2024, but just missed out on the award as it went to Charlie Condon of Georgia.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
- Women's Track and Field: East Coast Invitational
- Bowling: Storm Flyer Classic | 9:25 a.m.
- Lacrosse: Vanderbilt @ Cincinnati | 11 a.m. | Live Stats
- Men's Basketball: Vanderbilt vs. Texas | 12 p.m. | Live Stats
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
- Men's Tennis: Vanderbilt 5, Northwestern 2
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt Volleyball announced a four game spring schedule featuring several high level opponents.
- March 7 vs. Tennessee at Brentwood High School in Nashville
- March 28 vs. Louisville in Elizabethtown, Ky.
- April 4 at Lipscomb
- April 12 vs. Purdue in Indianapolis
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia took to social media to show off the hardware he earned this season. Pavia's social media post featured two different plaques from the SEC for earning Offensive Player of the Week.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
204 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“Don’t live on the fading memories of your forefathers. Go out and make your own records, and leave some memories for others to live by.”- Dan McGugin
Check Us Out On:
· YouTube
· Threads
· Blue Sky