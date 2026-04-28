The Wipeout Pitch Behind Wyatt Nadeau’s Freshman-Year Breakout

When a fire animation flashed across the big scoreboard in left field during Vanderbilt’s exhibition against Murray State back in October, it caught the attention of the sparse crowd in attendance. What followed was a number that made heads turn in unison — as if to say, “whoa.”

100 MPH.

That was the beginning of Wyatt Nadeau’s Vanderbilt career, and even he wouldn’t have believed you then if you’d told him the impact he’d make in his freshman spring. A Maine native like Jacob Humphrey and Cody Bowker before him, Nadeau was underrecruited out of high school and fell into the lap of Vanderbilt — which has a strong track record recruiting from New England, where Tim Corbin is from. Now, he’s become arguably the second most impactful pitcher on a roster that desperately needed someone to step up.

“I didn’t really know what my role was going to be coming in as a freshman,” Nadeau told Vandy On SI. “I just worked hard and whatever was gonna happen was gonna happen.”

It hasn’t been a flawless spring for Nadeau, who seemed like one of the least likely arms to fit into a starting role entering the season. After all, he was a high-velocity, relatively inexperienced thrower with essentially a two-pitch arsenal. A fireman role in the bullpen — or even as a closer — seemed like the most realistic path.

But, as is often the case, you can’t predict college baseball. When early-season Saturday starter Austin Nye went down with an elbow injury in late February and Nate Taylor struggled to find consistency in the Sunday role, an opportunity emerged for someone on Vanderbilt’s staff to seize.

That someone was Nadeau.

Up to that point, he had been dominant out of the bullpen, striking out eight batters in seven scoreless innings across three outings. That included four scoreless frames in relief of Nye after he exited his start against Arizona after just one inning on February 28. Even more impressively, his stuff looked nearly unhittable against Power-4 competition, and he’d issued only two free passes.

A week later, against North Dakota State, Tim Corbin handed the ball to the young freshman for his first collegiate start. The 6’6” right-hander rewarded his skipper with four scoreless innings and seven strikeouts. From that point on, the starting spot was his.

“I try to take starting the same way as [pitching in relief],” Nadeau said. “I just gotta trust my stuff and good things will happen.”

Fast forward to Sunday’s rubber match against Texas, and Nadeau showed just how much he’s grown as a pitcher since then. While he’s no longer consistently pumping 99 MPH as a starter, he’s learned how to get hitters out more efficiently and pitch with confidence. Over six innings Sunday, he allowed just two runs on four hits and walked only one batter.

Typically, Nadeau racks up strikeouts, but on Sunday, he leaned more on inducing weak contact and trusting his defense, striking out only three batters. That approach helped keep his pitch count manageable — a clear sign of development on the mound.

“I definitely did not have my best stuff [against Texas],” Nadeau said. “But I was really in compete mode, so even though I didn’t feel my best I definitely got the weak contact and my defense helped me out. We’ve got a great defense, and if I’m getting early weak contact, I’m gonna have a good day.”

Because of its premium velocity and high usage, Nadeau’s fastball has drawn the most attention from spectators. It’s a cut-ride shape from an over-the-top arm slot, sitting at 95 MPH with roughly 14 inches of induced vertical break (IVB). While it’s not an outlier in terms of the carry it gets — reflected in a modest 7.7% swinging strike rate and .468 xwOBA against — it tunnels effectively with the rest of his vertical arsenal.

The pitch that's truly stood out to evaluators and stuff models, however, is his slider.

Most pitchers throw one of two slider types: a tight, firm, gyro slider with minimal vertical and horizontal break, or a slower, sweeping slider with significant glove-side movement.

The typical variants of sliders, as shown on a pitch movement chart. | Credit: @LanceBroz on Youtube

Nadeau’s slider fits neither mold.

Instead, it’s a “deathball” — a term popularized by Tread Athletics that describes a unique slider variation that combines the velocity of a gyro slider with the depth of some curveballs. It’s a devastating pitch for either handedness of hitters to handle, appearing like a fastball out of hand before sharply dropping off as it approaches the zone.

Former Vanderbilt ace Kumar Rocker has made a living with a similar pitch. While not identical in shape, the comparison underscores the potential effectiveness of Nadeau’s version at both the college and professional levels.

Nadeau had thrown a more typical slider variant before, but when he arrived on campus in the fall, Vanderbilt’s pitching development team — led by Tyler Herb, who gained notoriety for teaching Garrett Crochet a splitter grip when he came to Vanderbilt in the offseason — identified him as an ideal candidate to develop a deathball.

Nadeau is a high-slot supinator, meaning he delivers from a vertical angle and naturally gets to the side of the ball at release, creating a cutting effect. For pronators or low-slot pitchers, generating this pitch is nearly impossible. But with Nadeau’s release traits, he’s able to produce the shape — roughly negative five inches of IVB and one inch of horizontal break — while maintaining velocity in the upper 80s.

The Death Ball's shape compared to a typical gyro slider | Credit: @LanceBroz YT

"It’s definitely a really steep pitch,” Nadeau said. “Because I have a high slot combined with the depth of the pitch and how hard I throw it can make it really effective.”

He throws it with his index finger spiked right along the seams — a growing trend among pitchers looking to generate more downward movement while maintaining firm velocity. It’s a similar concept to the kick-changeup, another pitch that uses a finger spike to create more depth.

Wyatt Nadeau's Slider Grip | Photographed on April 26, 2026.

The slider is why Nadeau’s name is already generating buzz in 2028 MLB Draft circles. Overslot Baseball’s Joe Doyle currently ranks him as the No. 24 college player in that draft. The eye test backs it up — here’s Nadeau fanning LSU’s Derek Curiel, who rarely swings and misses and almost never looks as fooled as he did here.

Nadeau strikes out the side in the first ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/Ys8tUqavqI — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 15, 2026

“That pitch is unhittable,” Korbin Reynolds told Vandy On SI. “It’s devastating. It looks like a fastball out of the hand, and then it just drops off the table, and it's 90 MPH. Just a really tough pitch to hit.”

Reynolds also noted that Nadeau’s slider is the most difficult pitch to catch on Vanderbilt’s staff because of its extreme movement. Hitters have fared no better, swinging and missing nearly 47% of the time against it this season.

To round out his newfound starter’s arsenal, Nadeau mixes in a curveball, changeup, and sinker. The curveball is a big, looping breaker that changes eye levels and shows promise. The changeup flashes good depth and separation from the fastball, though his command of it remains inconsistent. The sinker is still a work in progress but gives him another fastball variation to use against right-handed hitters.

Command remains the biggest question mark in Nadeau's profile. That was evident in his abbreviated outing against Kentucky, when he walked five batters and recorded only five outs. In fact, he doesn’t have a single pitch that he throws in the strike zone more than 50% of the time.

That said, such inconsistency is not unusual for a freshman with high-octane stuff like Nadeau. The fact that he’s already capable of getting hitters out the third time through the order — like he did against Texas — is impressive in its own right.

It’s easy to dream about Nadeau’s future as a dominant arm, whether in the rotation or out of the bullpen. For now, though, his role as a weekend starter on a rising Vanderbilt team is firmly established.

“I’ve been grateful to get this opportunity,” Nadeau said. “We’ve had a good couple of weeks here and we just have to continue winning.”

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