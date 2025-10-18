This Commodore Infielder is Showing Signs of an Offensive Leap
NASHVILLE — It’s been several years since head coach Tim Corbin even had to think about the shortstop position. That’s because he had Jonathan Vastine — one of the best defensive shortstops in the country — to fill the spot.
Vastine was drafted with the 580th pick of the 2025 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres, leaving a gaping hole in the middle of the infield for the Commodores to fill.
Sophomores Brodie Johnston and Rustan Rigdon both emerged as immediate options to take over at shortstop. The freshmen-year roommates can handle the position, but both provide more value elsewhere on the diamond.
Enter Ryker Waite.
A 5-foot-10 sophomore from Queen Creek, Arizona, Waite doesn’t exactly look like a powerhouse compared to Johnston or Rigdon. But after sitting on the bench for his freshman year, Waite looks ready to take the next step in 2026 and become a staple in the starting lineup.
The switch-hitter was on base for 3-of-7 plate appearances across both games of Saturday’s doubleheader, including a rocket home run in the fourth inning of Game 1 to give Vanderbilt a 5-0 lead. All four of Waite's outs came on hard-hit fly balls or line drives to to the outfield, a sign that his approach has perhaps changed from the slap hitter he's been in the past. He also looked sharp in limited opportunities at second base in Game 1 before serving as the Commodores' second designated hitter in Game 2.
Waite’s sophomore season climb comes off the heels of a very strong summer with the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod League. He slashed .287/.409/.417 with a .826 OPS across 108 plate appearances over the summer en route to being named a Cape Cod League All Star. Waite also scored 26 runs, drove in 17 and stole 13 bases for the Braves.
“The more at-bats I get, the more comfortable I get in the box,” Waite said over the Summer. “I didn’t get a lot of at-bats [last] spring, so getting these at-bats is really helping me be comfortable.
Waite added eight pounds since last spring, which may become a catalyst for more offensive production out of the Arizona native. A traditional line drive, gap-to-gap hitter, Waite consistently hit the ball hard over the summer and has carried that success into the fall with several barrels against Murray State on Friday.
“He's strong," Corbin said. "I think strength and a wooden bat [in the Cape] has helped him. The at-bats are pretty disciplined and patient."
Waite’s defense has long been his calling card. With a strong arm and slick hands, he’s a natural fit for the shortstop position — much like Vastine before him. Playing 29 of his 33 games at shortstop last summer, Waite committed just four errors across 248 innings in the field.
Playing Waite at shortstop would also allow Johnston to stick to his natural position of third base — a spot that earned him all-SEC defensive honors a season ago. Johnston stole two hits from the Racers on Friday: one on a charging bare-hand pickup and the other on a rocket from deep in the corner at third. Without a doubt, Waite at shortstop and Johnston at third gives Vanderbilt its best defensive infield.
"I'm happy for Riker," Corbin said. "Switch hitter, puts the ball in play. He's aggressive, he's alert. [I] like how he handles the ball [on defense]."
Corbin also referenced center field as an option for Waite, a spot that Vanderbilt is still looking to fill.
"He's one of those kids that's going to find his way onto the field," Corbin said. "He can play second base, shortstop and center field for us."
Together, Waite and Johnston could form one of the SEC’s top defensive left sides of the infield. If the sophomore can translate his Cape Cod and fall ball success into SEC play, Vanderbilt’s infield will once again be anchored by elite defense and a blooming offense.